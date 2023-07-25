Dundee creep called police on himself during paedophile hunter group’s sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee creep called police on himself during paedophile hunter group’s sting

Francis Burns was again caught sending disgusting child abuse messages to a girl he believed to be 13.

By Paul Malik
Francis Burns outside Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous crime.
Francis Burns outside Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous crime.

A child sex offender called police on himself after being caught in a “sting” by a group of self-styled “paedo hunters”.

Francis Burns is back behind bars after admitting sending nude photos and videos to a “girl” he knew to be 13 but who was, in fact, a decoy.

Burns, 50, has multiple convictions for sending sickening messages involving the sexual abuse of children and has spent several periods in prison.

The recidivist, who was placed on a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in October 2020, was visited by members of the Secrets and Lies voluntary paedophile hunter group.

Seemingly outraged by this, Burns called police, who eventually arrested him over the content of the messages he had sent to “Charlotte” – an adult male.

Camping trip wishes

Depute fiscal Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The conversation (on the SayHi app) was initiated by the accused.

“He said ‘hello’ and she advised him she was ‘only 13’.

“The conversation continued.

“After seeing a picture of the girl the accused responded ‘wow, you look amazing’.

“He then provided her his number, saying he did not use SayHi but did use WhatsApp.

Burns urged the person he thought was a young girl to contact him on Whatsapp. Image: Shutterstock.

“In conversation, the accused told the ‘girl’ he would like to go camping.

“She told him she wanted to be a model and he said she could be a topless model and she could make money ‘depending on the size of her t**s’.”

The conversation became increasingly explicit, with Burns telling his target “she would enjoy sex but it would hurt at first” and then requesting and sending videos of sex acts and asking for nude images.

The messages continued to get more graphic and sexual in their nature, the court was told.

He also told her “not to tell anyone” about their messages, because it would get him in trouble.

Hunter group sting

In January 2023, the group carried out a “sting”, arriving at his Burns’ Dunholm Terrace home.

Ms Wilkinson said: “The group presented Burns with screenshots.

“The accused said to the group ‘I am saying f**k all’.

“Burns then contacted the police.”

Following his arrest, Burns said: “I know I am going to jail.

“I know I am going back to Perth.”

Burns admitted between December 26 2022 and January 9 2023, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming a child he believed to be aged 13, causing an adult to view sexual images and receive written sexual communication by sending sexually explicit messages, images and videos via social media and attempting to communicate indecently with an older child.

He will return for sentencing on August 15 and was remanded in custody.

Past crimes

Burns was jailed in 2017 when he targeted four different children via Kik and SayHi.

He claimed he was a 14-year-old boy and asked one for indecent pictures.

Officers searched Burns’ home in East School Road, Dundee and it was discovered there had been other victims.

He was later caught red-handed breaching his SOPO when a message appeared on his phone as police installed monitoring equipment on it.

It suggested he had been deleting messages from his phone without permission.

