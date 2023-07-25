Bid to encourage people to use Dundee’s community toolbox – but what is it?

Dundonians are being encouraged to take advantage of the city’s ‘community toolbox’ in a bid to reduce waste and help save money.

Run by the charity Wellbeing Works, the share and repair toolbox offers a wide variety of items which can be borrowed for personal use.

The idea behind the project is to help support people to find cheaper ways to live, as well as promoting sustainability.

Among those who have taken advantage of the toolbox, which is located in the Wellgate Centre, is 31-year-old Nestor Mendoza.

The Venezuela native, who moved to Dundee in 2019, is the toolbox’s top borrower, having been using the service since January last year.

He said: “I got involved with it at random to be honest.

“I walked passed the shop as they were setting up and I went in because I had never seen anything like this.

“I was doing a lot of home projects at the time and the cost of getting all the right tools can be steep, so when I realised that I could borrow these tools I thought it was interesting.

“I was looking at the stats after I first went in and it showed that when someone buys a drill for example, they only use it a couple of times.”

Wellbeing Works is one of more than 50 projects signed up to the Scotland-wide share and repair network.

For Nestor, the service has allowed him to renovate his flat – including making himself a home office.

“Most of the things I’ve borrowed have been done for DIY, like putting a TV on the wall or doing a bit of gardening”, he explained.

“You can get anything from the toolbox though, from screwdrivers to a tent and even a dining table.

“I almost rented out a bed for when I had a friend come visit!”

A yearly membership to the Dundee toolbox can be bought for £25, or £10 for those on lower incomes.

And Nestor says he has recommended the “great service” to all his family and friends – even though it might mean more people vying for the items he wants.

He said: “The cost of living crisis right now is rough, especially if you were living pay check to pay check before this.

“So if you need anything at all, I’d say go for it. You’re getting access to great service, it’s like a library.”