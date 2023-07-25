Bid to encourage people to use Dundee’s community toolbox – but what is it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to encourage people to use Dundee’s community toolbox – but what is it?

Run by the charity Wellbeing Works, the toolbox offers a wide variety of items which can be borrowed for personal use. 

By Laura Devlin
Nestor Mendoza is one of the longest serving users of the community toolbox. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Nestor Mendoza is one of the longest serving users of the community toolbox. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dundonians are being encouraged to take advantage of the city’s ‘community toolbox’ in a bid to reduce waste and help save money.

Run by the charity Wellbeing Works, the share and repair toolbox offers a wide variety of items which can be borrowed for personal use.

The idea behind the project is to help support people to find cheaper ways to live, as well as promoting sustainability.

Among those who have taken advantage of the toolbox, which is located in the Wellgate Centre, is 31-year-old Nestor Mendoza.

The Venezuela native, who moved to Dundee in 2019, is the toolbox’s top borrower, having been using the service since January last year.

Nestor has been using the tools borrowed from service to work on a home office.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He said: “I got involved with it at random to be honest.

“I walked passed the shop as they were setting up and I went in because I had never seen anything like this.

“I was doing a lot of home projects at the time and the cost of getting all the right tools can be steep, so when I realised that I could borrow these tools I thought it was interesting.

“I was looking at the stats after I first went in and it showed that when someone buys a drill for example, they only use it a couple of times.”

The toolbox is located at the Wellbeing Works premises in the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Wellbeing Works is one of more than 50 projects signed up to the Scotland-wide share and repair network.

For Nestor, the service has allowed him to renovate his flat – including making himself a home office.

“Most of the things I’ve borrowed have been done for DIY, like putting a TV on the wall or doing a bit of gardening”, he explained.

“You can get anything from the toolbox though, from screwdrivers to a tent and even a dining table.

“I almost rented out a bed for when I had a friend come visit!”

Nestor has been using the toolbox since last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A yearly membership to the Dundee toolbox can be bought for £25, or £10 for those on lower incomes.

And Nestor says he has recommended the “great service” to all his family and friends – even though it might mean more people vying for the items he wants.

He said: “The cost of living crisis right now is rough, especially if you were living pay check to pay check before this.

“So if you need anything at all, I’d say go for it. You’re getting access to great service, it’s like a library.”

