Section of Kingsway in Dundee closed after crash

A section of the Kingsway in Dundee has been closed after a crash.

Emergency crews were called to the dual carriageway at the Clepington Road roundabout at around 11pm on Thursday.

They have remained on the scene overnight.

A short stretch of the road is shut underneath the flyover that connects Clepington Road and Macalpine Road.

Traffic diverted off Kingsway after crash

Traffic is being diverted off the Kingsway onto the roundabout and back on again at the other side.

The nature of the crash has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

It is the second crash to close part of the Kingsway this week after a car hit a barrier on the road near Pitkerro Road on Wednesday.

More to follow.