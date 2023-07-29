Dundee GALLERY: Fisherman’s Beer Festival returns to Broughty Ferry for 22nd time The event, held at the Fisherman's Tavern, raises money for Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboat station. Lindsey Hamilton and Heather Fowlie By Lindsey Hamilton Share GALLERY: Fisherman’s Beer Festival returns to Broughty Ferry for 22nd time Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4594516/fishermans-beer-festival-2023-pictures/ Copy Link Plenty of glasses were raised on Friday as the Fisherman’s Beer Festival returned to Broughty Ferry for its 22nd staging. The 2023 event, held at the Fisherman’s Tavern, raises money for Broughty Ferry’s RNLI lifeboat station. The festival – which has a £5 entry fee on a first-come, first-served basis, is running until Sunday. Along with a selection of beer, gin, vodka and a barbecue are on offer – along with live music throughout the weekend. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture some of the best moments as the 2023 festival kicked off. Broughty Ferry RNLI beer festival has the RNLI crew working behind the bar. The beer festival in full swing. Drinks were flowing at the beer festival to raise funds for the RNLI. Lynn Selby, Annika Grundy and Pauline Rufo have a great time. Martin Terroni enjoys a dark stout. A fantastic atmosphere at the beer festival. Linda Mitchell, Alison Cooper, Rika Dillon and Silky Clark. The beers were in for the lads. Paul Sullivan and Stephanie Gibson from TwoFold perform. Emma Forbes enjoys a pint or two. Paul Sullivan and Stephanie Gibson from TwoFold performing. Everytime a donation is made the bell is rung, and this time it was by sponsor Blair Bonar-Campbell. Many people enjoyed a pint or two at the beer festival to raise funds for the RNLI. Raising money for a good cause is a fantastic excuse for a few drinks! Joanna Wright and Joanne Connelly. Crew member Michael Wilkinson pulls a pint.