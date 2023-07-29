GALLERY: Fisherman’s Beer Festival returns to Broughty Ferry for 22nd time

Plenty of glasses were raised on Friday as the Fisherman’s Beer Festival returned to Broughty Ferry for its 22nd staging.

The 2023 event, held at the Fisherman’s Tavern, raises money for Broughty Ferry’s RNLI lifeboat station.

The festival – which has a £5 entry fee on a first-come, first-served basis, is running until Sunday.

Along with a selection of beer, gin, vodka and a barbecue are on offer – along with live music throughout the weekend.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture some of the best moments as the 2023 festival kicked off.