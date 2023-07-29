GALLERY: Fisherman’s Beer Festival returns to Broughty Ferry for 22nd time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Fisherman’s Beer Festival returns to Broughty Ferry for 22nd time

The event, held at the Fisherman's Tavern, raises money for Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboat station.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Plenty of glasses were raised on Friday as the Fisherman’s Beer Festival returned to Broughty Ferry for its 22nd staging.

The 2023 event, held at the Fisherman’s Tavern, raises money for Broughty Ferry’s RNLI lifeboat station.

The festival – which has a £5 entry fee on a first-come, first-served basis, is running until Sunday.

Along with a selection of beer, gin, vodka and a barbecue are on offer – along with live music throughout the weekend.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture some of the best moments as the 2023 festival kicked off.

Broughty Ferry RNLI beer festival has the RNLI crew working behind the bar.
The beer festival in full swing.
Drinks were flowing at the beer festival to raise funds for the RNLI.
Lynn Selby, Annika Grundy and Pauline Rufo have a great time.
Martin Terroni enjoys a dark stout.
A fantastic atmosphere at the beer festival.
Linda Mitchell, Alison Cooper, Rika Dillon and Silky Clark.
The beers were in for the lads.
Paul Sullivan and Stephanie Gibson from TwoFold perform.
Emma Forbes enjoys a pint or two.
Paul Sullivan and Stephanie Gibson from TwoFold performing.
Everytime a donation is made the bell is rung, and this time it was by sponsor Blair Bonar-Campbell.
Many people enjoyed a pint or two at the beer festival to raise funds for the RNLI.
Raising money for a good cause is a fantastic excuse for a few drinks!
Joanna Wright and Joanne Connelly.
Crew member Michael Wilkinson pulls a pint.

