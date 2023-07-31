Dundee City Council to trial face-to-face drop-in service to tackle online wait times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council to trial face-to-face drop-in service to tackle online wait times

Face-to-face drop in services will be offered to the public on Tuesday afternoons at the box office in City Square.

By Liam Rutherford
The service will be operating at the box office in City Square. Image: Google.
Dundee City Council is set to trial face-to-face drop-in services in a bid to tackle month long waits for online appointments.

Face-to-face drop-in services will be offered to the public on Tuesday afternoons, where locals can speak with a council officer about a problem or service request without an appointment.

The service will allow locals to submit documents for benefit applications, council tax and non-domestic rates.

However locals still won’t be able to conduct “general” inquiries or cash transactions such as rent or parking fines, though these services will continue to be carried out at post offices or online.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “For many, online facilities for interacting about council services work fine but they do not work for everyone, particularly older folk who often do not use online services.

“Being able to easily have a face-to-face meeting with a council officer is not an unreasonable expectation and I expect the council to provide that.”

The availability of the drop-in will be limited, with the service only operating at the box office in City Square from 2.30pm till 4.30pm.

Wait times for online appointments close to a month

The trial comes just four months after walk-in face-to-face appointments were scrapped at Dundee House, the East District Housing Office on Pitkerro Road and the West District Housing Office in Lochee.

The moved proved to be controversial at the time, with locals branding the change as “disgraceful.”

Appointment times have also been an issue for Dundonians, with waiting times being close to a month for people to be seen.

Council Chief Executive Greg Colgan said; “I accept the current situation of not being able to get an appointment until mid-August is not ideal, this is not the norm and generally appointment times are available within 10 working days.

“To mitigate the need for customers to book a 15-minute appointment only to hand in evidence and have it photocopied/scanned, I will have a member of staff available in the Box Office.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “The trial for the handing in of documents will look at how this approach can increase the number of appointments available for more complex enquiries.”

