Hunt for flasher who exposed himself in Dundee city centre

Police are hunting for a flasher who exposed himself in Dundee city centre.

The man carried out the act on West Marketgait at around 3.30pm on Friday.

It happened as the area was busy with revellers heading to Slessor Gardens for the James concert.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “About 3.30pm on Friday, Police Scotland received reports of a male exposing himself in the West Marketgait area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing, we ask for any witnesses to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/142310/23 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”