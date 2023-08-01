Anne-Marie to play Dundee gig following on from Big Weekend success

Pop sensation Anne-Marie is set to play in Dundee following on from her successful headline set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The Ciao Adios singer will perform at Fat Sam’s on Friday, September 22.

The concert will celebrate the release of her new album Unhealthy.

Assai Records has teamed up with Anne-Marie for the show and made the announcement on Tuesday.

It said: “We have the incredible Anne-Marie coming to play a special show for us in Dundee on September 22.”

How to get tickets for Anne-Marie in Dundee

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, August 2) at 12pm via the Assai website.

It comes after the singer recently made her Dundee debut by taking to the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May.

Revellers descended on Camperdown Park for three-day festival, which saw fans enjoy sets from the likes of Tom Grennan, Wet Leg and Lewis Capaldi.

Fat Sam’s has seen its share of stardom already this year after Lewis Capaldi performed at the venue just days before Big Weekend.

The Someone You Loved singer took part in a Q&A session with fans and was also in partnership with Assai Records.