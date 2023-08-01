Anne-Marie to play Dundee gig following on from Big Weekend success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne-Marie to play Dundee gig following on from Big Weekend success

The Ciao Adios singer will be performing at Fat Sam's on September 22.

By Chloe Burrell
Anne-Marie performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Anne-Marie took to the main stage at Big Weekend in May. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

Pop sensation Anne-Marie is set to play in Dundee following on from her successful headline set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The Ciao Adios singer will perform at Fat Sam’s on Friday, September 22.

The concert will celebrate the release of her new album Unhealthy.

Assai Records has teamed up with Anne-Marie for the show and made the announcement on Tuesday.

It said: “We have the incredible Anne-Marie coming to play a special show for us in Dundee on September 22.”

How to get tickets for Anne-Marie in Dundee

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, August 2) at 12pm via the Assai website.

It comes after the singer recently made her Dundee debut by taking to the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May.

Revellers descended on Camperdown Park for three-day festival, which saw fans enjoy sets from the likes of Tom Grennan, Wet Leg and Lewis Capaldi.

Fat Sam’s has seen its share of stardom already this year after Lewis Capaldi performed at the venue just days before Big Weekend.

The Someone You Loved singer took part in a Q&A session with fans and was also in partnership with Assai Records.

