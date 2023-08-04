Anger as Flixbus and Citylink coaches use Dundee street as ‘rat run’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Anger as Flixbus and Citylink coaches use Dundee street as ‘rat run’

Residents say almost 100 coaches a day are using Albert Street - despite an agreement with the council to stay away.

By Lindsey Hamilton
buses on Albert Street
A Citylink and a Flixbus on Albert Street on Thurday. Image: Albert Street Action Group

Residents say almost 100 inter-city coaches are using a Dundee street daily as a rat run – despite an agreement with the council to stay away.

Citylink and Flixbus services are reportedly using Albert Street to head in and out of the city.

However, according to Dundee City Council they should go via Kingsway East, Greendykes Road and Broughty Ferry Road to completely avoid the Stobswell area.

Buses should stay away from Albert Street

Now, recently-formed Albert Street Action Group (ASAG) is calling on the local authority to force the coaches to stay away from the area.

Ian Kinsey of ASAG said: “We have been monitoring this and 98 intercity buses a day are using Albert Street – something they are not supposed to do following agreements with Dundee City Council.”

A Flixbus on Albert Street on Thursday. Image: ASAG

Dundee City Council has backed up the group’s claims.

A spokesman said: “The routes of all local bus services are registered with the Office of the Traffic Commissioner and once registered, the bus drivers must follow the agreed route and timetable.

“Scottish Citylink services should not be using Albert Street, and while FlixBus coach services are not registered, the company has agreed that coaches will avoid Albert Street.”

A Citylink bus in Albert Street on Thursday. Image: ASAG

Mr Kinsey said that during a two hour test period on Thursday afternoon he counted eight inter-city buses travelling in both directions on Albert Street.

He said: “When you look at the scheduled for both Citylink and Flixbus that adds up to 98 buses a day – and we believe that most of them use Albert Street.”

Safety and pollution concerns

Mr Kinsey said: “Our concerns are centred round the safety of those who live, shop and work in the area.

“This is a densely populated area and these buses not only create high noise and pollution they can lead to issues over mental well-being and physical health.”

ASAG say it counted eight intercity buses on Albert Street in a two-hour period on Thursday. Image: Albert Street Action Group.

The group is now calling for several changes including stopping inter-city buses as well as HGVs using Albert Street.

Mr Kinsey added: “We welcome local buses and taxis, goods and other delivery vehicles, people and private cars who have a purpose in the area.

“We do discourage traffic which serves no local purpose.”

Citylink: ‘Drivers instructed to avoid Albert Street’

A spokesman for Megabus, which operates Citylink, said: “Following a request from Dundee City Council, we instructed our drivers to divert via Kingsway onto the bypass to relieve traffic pressure in the Albert Street area.

“We continue to remind our staff of the agreed route for our services.”

A FlixBus spokesperson said: “Drivers are refraining from using Albert Street unless road conditions make it unavoidable.”

More from Dundee

Fred MacAuley performing live.
Fred MacAulay brings latest comedy tour to Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Small Town Boys preview Picture shows; Dundee dance company Shaper/Caper are set to premiere their most ambitious production to date.. na. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
Dundee director takes nostalgic look at 80s gay club scene in Small Town Boys
Arbroath woman bomb threats
Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search
Hilltown Court incident
Man, 40, taken to hospital after police in riot gear swarm Dundee multi
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy
A man and a woman standing outside takeaway AbuleTiwa.
Husband-and-wife team bring authentic Nigerian food to Dundee
CR0044075 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Dundee area - Gary Rooney and others who are driving Bangers to Benidorm later in August to raise money for Help for Kids - Picture shows some of the range of vehicles taking part - Tayside Engineering & Construction Supplies, Camperdown Industrial Estate, 2 George Buckman Drive, Dundee - Wednesday 2nd August 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Will Barbie make it to Benidorm? 15 Dundee ‘bangers’ begin charity mission
The Loons Road, High Street, Logie Street and Muirton Road junction in June 1962. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: How Lochee looked in the 1960s
Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots October 2022
Dundee council boss insists no time to prepare for firework ban
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Thief who nearly killed Dundee Marks and Spencer shop worker jailed for six years

Conversation