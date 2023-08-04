Anger as Flixbus and Citylink coaches use Dundee street as ‘rat run’

Residents say almost 100 inter-city coaches are using a Dundee street daily as a rat run – despite an agreement with the council to stay away.

Citylink and Flixbus services are reportedly using Albert Street to head in and out of the city.

However, according to Dundee City Council they should go via Kingsway East, Greendykes Road and Broughty Ferry Road to completely avoid the Stobswell area.

Buses should stay away from Albert Street

Now, recently-formed Albert Street Action Group (ASAG) is calling on the local authority to force the coaches to stay away from the area.

Ian Kinsey of ASAG said: “We have been monitoring this and 98 intercity buses a day are using Albert Street – something they are not supposed to do following agreements with Dundee City Council.”

Dundee City Council has backed up the group’s claims.

A spokesman said: “The routes of all local bus services are registered with the Office of the Traffic Commissioner and once registered, the bus drivers must follow the agreed route and timetable.

“Scottish Citylink services should not be using Albert Street, and while FlixBus coach services are not registered, the company has agreed that coaches will avoid Albert Street.”

Mr Kinsey said that during a two hour test period on Thursday afternoon he counted eight inter-city buses travelling in both directions on Albert Street.

He said: “When you look at the scheduled for both Citylink and Flixbus that adds up to 98 buses a day – and we believe that most of them use Albert Street.”

Safety and pollution concerns

Mr Kinsey said: “Our concerns are centred round the safety of those who live, shop and work in the area.

“This is a densely populated area and these buses not only create high noise and pollution they can lead to issues over mental well-being and physical health.”

The group is now calling for several changes including stopping inter-city buses as well as HGVs using Albert Street.

Mr Kinsey added: “We welcome local buses and taxis, goods and other delivery vehicles, people and private cars who have a purpose in the area.

“We do discourage traffic which serves no local purpose.”

Citylink: ‘Drivers instructed to avoid Albert Street’

A spokesman for Megabus, which operates Citylink, said: “Following a request from Dundee City Council, we instructed our drivers to divert via Kingsway onto the bypass to relieve traffic pressure in the Albert Street area.

“We continue to remind our staff of the agreed route for our services.”

A FlixBus spokesperson said: “Drivers are refraining from using Albert Street unless road conditions make it unavoidable.”