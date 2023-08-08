Here’s why noisy fighter jets were flying over Dundee on Monday night

A number of noisy fighter jets were heard flying over Dundee on Monday night.

The Typhoon jets soared over the city between 10pm and 11pm – leaving some to wonder what was going on.

Despite some local concern, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed it was all part of a training exercise.

The exercise, Operation Storm, is a large-scale training practice that takes place over the North Sea.

This includes air-to-air refuelling, supersonic flight and radar jamming.

It may not be the last time fighter jets are heard in the area, with the exercise to last until August 17.

However, the final night-time exercise is scheduled for August 10.

Up to 50 military aircrafts are involved in the training.

Fighter jets heard flying over Dundee

One person said on Facebook: “Just heard a roar going over my house about five minutes ago.”

Another said: “Heard them so loud over the Ferry.

“Wondered ‘what the Hell?’ then I realised.”

One person joked: “The whole of East Cost Scotland checking Flight Radar just now…”

It’s not the first time Tayside and Fife has had training exercises in its skies.

Back in 2019, an exercise in Fife involved an increased amount of evening activity around Leuchars Station.