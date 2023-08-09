Wife’s touching tribute as janitor Stevie McGurn of Dundee dies at 61

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife’s touching tribute as janitor Stevie McGurn of Dundee dies at 61

By Chris Ferguson
School janitor Stevie McGurn has died aged 61.
Stephen McGurn, who worked as a janitor at five Angus primary schools, has died aged 61.

Over seven years he worked at Birkhill, Tealing, Liff, Strathmartine and Auchterhouse and it was a job he adored, his wife, Tracy, said.

“He was an old-fashioned jannie who got on great with the children and would come at Christmas laden with gifts,” she said.

“We have received an awful lot of tributes from people remembering Stevie since he passed away.”

Stephen, known as Stevie, was born in May 1962 to church caretaker Patrick McGurn and his wife Eileen.

He was one of four children and started life in Milnbank Road before moving to Finmore Place in Fintry where he grew up.

Stevie began his education at St Luke’s Primary School before moving on to Linlathen High School.

Career begins

He had a Saturday job working in a butcher’s shop and when he left school he got a job at Cantrell’s fish shop in Dundee. He then moved to Timpson’s shoe repairs before returning to fishmongery with Keracher’s.

Stevie worked there for 20 years and it was where he met Tracy who began work there after a spell in America.

Their first date was to the fish ladder in Pitlochry and the couple married in 1998.

Tracy and Stevie McGurn on their wedding day.

After Stevie joined Angus Council, he and his team at Birkhill were nominated for a Tay Excellence Award.

Tracy said: “We were each other’s rocks in life and I loved Stevie so much. A kinder, more lovely man with such a sense of humour you could not meet.”

When he passed a homeless person in the street, Stevie would think nothing of handing them £10 or £20, said Tracy.

Poignant date

The couple were due to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary in September which Tracy said will be a particularly hard day.

Stevie was a great collector of gadgets. He had about 25 coffee-making machines and an electrical tool for all occasions.

Both Tracy and Stevie were great friends with their neighbours, Chris and Cheryl and their daughter, Sophie, and the families enjoyed many summer days out together.

Stevie’s funeral service took place at Dundee crematorium on Wednesday August 2.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

