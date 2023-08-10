Remnants of cannabis farm discovered at closed Dundee pub

The remnants of a cannabis cultivation have been discovered in a closed Dundee pub.

Police were called to the former Lyrics and Mirage function suite on St Andrew’s Lane, just after 5pm on Wednesday.

A visible police presence remains at the scene, near the junction with St Andrew’s Street.

Those living nearby told The Courier there had been various “comings and goings” from the closed pub in recent months.

One man said: “There has been something dodgy going on in there for months.

“You’d see a transit vehicle regularly reversing the van right to the door and it would be there for an hour and drive off.

“The van essentially became the entrance to the pub during these visits.

“Given the pub has been shut for ages it was all highly suspicious.”

‘Police guarding the entrance’

Another local man said Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) workers attended late on Wednesday night.

He said: “When I came past at about 10.30pm, the workmen were coming in and out of the pub.

“The officers were stationed just outside and there was a police car preventing cars from going in and out of the lane.

“On Thursday afternoon the police were parked right outside the door of Lyrics.

“The pub has been shut for donkeys though.

“Folk were telling me there has been loads of comings and goings during the last few months.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the discovery were ongoing.

A spokesman said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, police were called to a building on St Andrew’s Lane, Dundee, following the discovery of what is believed to be the remnants of a cannabis cultivation.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”