Remnants of cannabis farm discovered at closed Dundee pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Remnants of cannabis farm discovered at closed Dundee pub

Police remain on the scene after reports of various 'comings and goings' in recent months.

By James Simpson
Police on St Andrew's Lane, Dundee.
Police on St Andrew's Lane, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

The remnants of a cannabis cultivation have been discovered in a closed Dundee pub.

Police were called to the former Lyrics and Mirage function suite on St Andrew’s Lane, just after 5pm on Wednesday.

A visible police presence remains at the scene, near the junction with St Andrew’s Street.

Those living nearby told The Courier there had been various “comings and goings” from the closed pub in recent months.

Police closed the road on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

One man said: “There has been something dodgy going on in there for months.

“You’d see a transit vehicle regularly reversing the van right to the door and it would be there for an hour and drive off.

“The van essentially became the entrance to the pub during these visits.

“Given the pub has been shut for ages it was all highly suspicious.”

‘Police guarding the entrance’

Another local man said Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) workers attended late on Wednesday night.

He said: “When I came past at about 10.30pm, the workmen were coming in and out of the pub.

“The officers were stationed just outside and there was a police car preventing cars from going in and out of the lane.

“On Thursday afternoon the police were parked right outside the door of Lyrics.

“The pub has been shut for donkeys though.

“Folk were telling me there has been loads of comings and goings during the last few months.”

Police remained outside the closed pub on Thursday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the discovery were ongoing.

A spokesman said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, police were called to a building on St Andrew’s Lane, Dundee, following the discovery of what is believed to be the remnants of a cannabis cultivation.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Jordan Fraser arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police found 'wall-to-wall' washing line of drying cannabis buds in Dundee flat raid
The dance music spectacular comes to Dundee this weekend. Image: Supplied.
Ibiza Orchestra Experience: Full details of Saturday's event at Dundee's Slessor Gardens
Succession star Brian Cox at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox set to make fortune after being snapped up by video…
Members of Dundee Schools Music Theatre rehearsing at Strathallan School near Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Dundee Schools Music Theatre performers put through their paces ahead of opening night at…
Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving
Professor Chim Lang with his two schnauzer dogs Bella and Bowie. Image: Alan Richardson
Learn from the daily health habits of top Dundee heart expert Professor Chim Lang
The Whorterbank shopping precinct was at the beating heart of the new model estate in Lochee.
The Whorterbank estate in Lochee: 1960s housing utopia that had 'everything'
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps
Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee's City Quay
Derek Jamieson entered Jolly's Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred after an incident a few weeks earlier.
Broughty Ferry pub wrongly accused pensioner of throwing glass at transgender customer
The funeral for Dundee's 'most famous' solicitor Billy Boyle took place Wednesday.
Billy Boyle funeral held as hundreds pay respects to Dundee solicitor