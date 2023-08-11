World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Explorers attend K-pop closing ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Explorers attend K-pop closing ceremony

After a week of disruption, and as they prepare to head home, UK teenagers have been reunited with 45,000 young people from around the world at a glittering concert in Seoul

By Michael Alexander

Tayside and Fife Explorer Scouts have attended the World Scout Jamboree closing ceremony in South Korea.

The 36 East of Scotland contingent teenagers were reunited with 45,000 Scouts from around the world on Friday for the ceremony at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

The extravaganza featured some of the biggest K-pop (Korean pop) bands in the world.

Why was the World Scout Jamboree disrupted?

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, which includes a 4000+ UK contingent, was thrown into chaos last week after being crippled by extreme temperatures, concerns about sanitation and concerns about the readiness of the extensive site.

Just days after arriving, UK Scouts took the decision last Friday to transfer all its young people and adult volunteers from the outdoor jamboree site at SaeManGeum to hotel accommodation in Seoul.

Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree watch a K-Pop concert after the closing ceremony of the World Scout Jamboree at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Image: (Korea Pool via AP)

Further concerns about a looming typhoon – later downgraded to a tropical storm – led to the entire jamboree being evacuated on Monday with young people from 155 countries dispersed to various safe locations.

Despite the disruption, however, UK Scouts have enjoyed a programme of activities in Seoul.

Explorers and their volunteer leaders have also been praised for their resilience.

What other activities have been happening?

On Tuesday – the same day that many Explorers attending received their exam results by text – the East of Scotland contingent visited the Gagnam statue, Starfield mall and aquarium.

Socia media posts have revealed how later in the week, they enjoyed a hotel breakfast courtesy of the hotel they’re staying at in Dragon City.

Scottish units hosted a ceilidh for the UK contingent at the World Scout Jamboree in Seoul. Image: Scouts Scotland

With everyone filled up, they headed for the Alive Museum and Dynamic Maze at Insa-dong.

The Scottish units also “shared a wee bit of Scotland with the rest of the UK contingent” by hosting a ceilidh.

This was described as a “fab night of pipes, dancing and fun”.

Then on Thursday they visited SaRang church for a culture day.

This included an array of cultural and musical performances, the opportunity to try some Korean cuisine and to meet Scouts from other contingents.

Support from embassy and Seoul mayor

In an updated statement on Friday, which confirmed attendance at the closing ceremony, UK Scouts said: “The UK Embassy and the mayor of Seoul have supported the UK team to develop programme activities so our young people could still get the most from the rest of their jamboree experience in South Korea.

“This includes cultural events with other Scouts from around the world, visits to palaces, temples, cultural centres and tourist sites Seoul has to offer.

“A cultural day was held in Seoul this week which saw UK Scouts get together with Scouts from around the world to find out more about their cultures.

“Young people from the UK got to share experiences with Scouts from Germany, Pakistan, Mauritius, Chile, India, Japan, Togo, Canada, Singapore, Sweden and others.”

Young people will travel home from Sunday August 13 as originally planned.

