World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Explorers attend K-pop closing ceremony

Tayside and Fife Explorer Scouts have attended the World Scout Jamboree closing ceremony in South Korea.

The 36 East of Scotland contingent teenagers were reunited with 45,000 Scouts from around the world on Friday for the ceremony at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

The extravaganza featured some of the biggest K-pop (Korean pop) bands in the world.

Why was the World Scout Jamboree disrupted?

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, which includes a 4000+ UK contingent, was thrown into chaos last week after being crippled by extreme temperatures, concerns about sanitation and concerns about the readiness of the extensive site.

Just days after arriving, UK Scouts took the decision last Friday to transfer all its young people and adult volunteers from the outdoor jamboree site at SaeManGeum to hotel accommodation in Seoul.

Further concerns about a looming typhoon – later downgraded to a tropical storm – led to the entire jamboree being evacuated on Monday with young people from 155 countries dispersed to various safe locations.

Despite the disruption, however, UK Scouts have enjoyed a programme of activities in Seoul.

Explorers and their volunteer leaders have also been praised for their resilience.

What other activities have been happening?

On Tuesday – the same day that many Explorers attending received their exam results by text – the East of Scotland contingent visited the Gagnam statue, Starfield mall and aquarium.

Socia media posts have revealed how later in the week, they enjoyed a hotel breakfast courtesy of the hotel they’re staying at in Dragon City.

With everyone filled up, they headed for the Alive Museum and Dynamic Maze at Insa-dong.

The Scottish units also “shared a wee bit of Scotland with the rest of the UK contingent” by hosting a ceilidh.

This was described as a “fab night of pipes, dancing and fun”.

Then on Thursday they visited SaRang church for a culture day.

#ITZY performing 'CAKE' at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert! pic.twitter.com/Fz68vFYIFH — FOR ITZY (@FIVEOFITZY) August 11, 2023

This included an array of cultural and musical performances, the opportunity to try some Korean cuisine and to meet Scouts from other contingents.

Support from embassy and Seoul mayor

In an updated statement on Friday, which confirmed attendance at the closing ceremony, UK Scouts said: “The UK Embassy and the mayor of Seoul have supported the UK team to develop programme activities so our young people could still get the most from the rest of their jamboree experience in South Korea.

“This includes cultural events with other Scouts from around the world, visits to palaces, temples, cultural centres and tourist sites Seoul has to offer.

“A cultural day was held in Seoul this week which saw UK Scouts get together with Scouts from around the world to find out more about their cultures.

“Young people from the UK got to share experiences with Scouts from Germany, Pakistan, Mauritius, Chile, India, Japan, Togo, Canada, Singapore, Sweden and others.”

Young people will travel home from Sunday August 13 as originally planned.