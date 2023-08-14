Recap of key moments in Tayside period dignity scandal one year on

This week marks a year since the country’s new approach to period poverty was overshadowed by the appointment of a personal trainer from Dundee.

On Monday August 15, 2022, we revealed Jason Grant had been hired as Tayside’s first period dignity officer.

The role was to be funded by the Scottish Government as part of a new law ensuring the right to free feminine hygiene products — the first such measures anywhere in the world.

But the move caused uproar and soon reached the global stage after a shock intervention from a sporting legend.

This is how it unfolded.

August 15, 2022 – Appointment Announced

We reveal Jason has been appointed as Tayside’s first period dignity officer on a two-year fixed-term contract and a salary between £33,153 and £36,126.

His employers are named as the Period Dignity Working Group, a project team which also includes Dundee & Angus College, Perth College, Angus Council and Dundee City Council.

The Courier speaks to Jason – now based in Tayport, Fife – a day before the furore erupts.

And the former student wellbeing officer says: “I was chosen as the best person for the job and for me, it’s irrespective of gender.

“Having a guy can’t be a bad thing – it grabs the headlines, but that’s not the reason I was put into post!

“For me it’s about driving the discussion from a young age so boys and girls are included and there’s no hiding it away because that keeps it as a taboo topic.

“I want to be seen as a positive male role model.”

August 16, 2022 – Row Escalates

The story hits the global stage after Martina Navratilova – widely regarded as the greatest female tennis player of all time – made her feelings clear.

“This is just f***ing ridiculous,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever?!?”

August 17, 2022 – Global Interest

The Perth College and Abertay University graduate goes to ground, rejecting interviews from publishers and broadcasters across the world.

Scottish Council Hires Man as Period Dignity Officer, Stirring Criticism is the headline in The Washington Post, the legendary US title famed for its coverage of Watergate.

The controversy is also covered in China, France, India, Turkey and Australia.

September 6, 2022 – Period Dignity Officer U-turn

Jason Grant leaves his post as Tayside’s period dignity officer.

A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group tells us: “It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the period dignity regional lead officer role will not continue.”

A day later we reveal Jason is to take legal action, instructing Dundee firm MML Legal to take up his case following his removal from the post.

The firm’s partner Ryan Russell claims his client has been hung out to dry by the Period Dignity Working Group.

He said: “Let it be known that my client was removed from his role and did not leave.

“A very public landmark appointment was to be the beginning of an exciting new chapter for all concerned. The reality has been poster boy to fall guy in a matter of weeks.”

He added: “The partnership chose to remain completely silent in the last few weeks until publicly announcing the dismissal from the post.

“The partnership said absolutely nothing whilst Jason came under constant attack from all around the globe.”

September 21, 2022 – Recruitment Revelation

It emerges Jason’s appointment was the fourth time he had been given a job by a Dundee & Angus College recruiter.

Our Freedom of Information (FOI) inquiries confirmed one of the four-person Period Dignity Working Group who made the controversial hire – understood to be Katie Baxter – headhunted the former tobacco salesman for numerous posts at the college.

In response to our FOI questions, the college says no conflict of interest was reported by any member of the working group.

December 17, 2022 – Legal Action Launched

Jason Grant sues for sex discrimination, raising a claim under the Equality Act.

It’s alleged the decision to remove Jason was taken because he is a man, with such a move illegal under discrimination laws.

His lawyer Mr Russell says: “Mr Grant is just an ordinary person who successfully applied for the role and was removed before he even got started.

“His life has now changed forever and the tribunal will forensically analyse the reason why he is no longer in the period dignity role.”

February 10, 2023 – Tribunal Begins

Jason Grant is pictured publicly for the first time since his appointment as he appears at a tribunal hearing alongside his legal team.

It’s understood there is a dispute over whether all parties involved in creating the role should respond in the case.

He was hired on a fixed-term two-year contract by a working group comprising of Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, councils in Dundee & Angus, and Perth College.

Each of the organisations were represented individually in the hearing by lawyers.

April 1, 2023 – Damning Assessment

Dundee & Angus College’s treatment of Jason Grant is heavily criticised in a damning new internal report.

An investigation by the organisation finds management failed to follow proper procedures when axing the flagship role in September 2022.

The college says: “Our policy is that we do not comment on any individual staff matters but what we can say is that the circumstances in this case were unprecedented and complex.

“As with all grievances, we will consider the findings carefully and thoroughly. With legal matters ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

It also emerges Jason – off work with stress since the media storm erupted – has now officially resigned from the college.

August 14, 2023 – Tribunal Development

All four parties involved in the creation of the period dignity officer role now face liability for the decision to remove Jason Grant from the post.

It comes as Mr Grant lodges further claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and constructive dismissal against Dundee & Angus College.