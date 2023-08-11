Police at Broughty Ferry flats following ‘disturbance’

Police are currently in attendance at a block of flats in Broughty Ferry following reports of a ‘disturbance.’

There are no details of the nature of the disturbance but one eye-witness reported seeing police officers wearing gloves entering the building.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15 pm on Friday police were called to a report of a disturbance at a flat in Forthill Road, Dundee.

“Officers are still at the scene.”

An eye-witness said: “I saw two police officers entering the block of flats.

“There were at least two police cars parked outside.”

MORE FOLLOWS