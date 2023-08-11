Dundee Police at Broughty Ferry flats following ‘disturbance’ Police remain at the block of flats in Forthill Road By Lindsey Hamilton August 11 2023, 8.25pm Share Police at Broughty Ferry flats following ‘disturbance’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4633273/police-at-broughty-ferry-flats/ Copy Link Police are currently in attendance at a block of flats in Broughty Ferry following reports of a ‘disturbance.’ There are no details of the nature of the disturbance but one eye-witness reported seeing police officers wearing gloves entering the building. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15 pm on Friday police were called to a report of a disturbance at a flat in Forthill Road, Dundee. “Officers are still at the scene.” An eye-witness said: “I saw two police officers entering the block of flats. “There were at least two police cars parked outside.” MORE FOLLOWS