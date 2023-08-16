Fire at former Lyrics bar in Dundee being treated as suspicious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire at former Lyrics bar in Dundee being treated as suspicious

Crews were called to the venue on St Andrew's Lane shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
Police outside Lyrics on Wednesday morning.
Police outside Lyrics on Wednesday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A fire that damaged a former Dundee bar is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to to Lyrics on St Andrew’s Lane shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the venue as the surrounding streets were closed by the emergency services.

The blaze happened nearly a week after the remnants of a cannabis cultivation were discovered inside the building.

However, it is understood the incidents are not being linked.

Fire crews tackling the blaze at Lyrics bar
Fire crews tackling the blaze. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A police vehicle at the back of the Lyrics building on Wednesday.
A police vehicle at the back of the Lyrics building on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police remained at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning, guarding both the front and back of the building, which has reportedly been shut since 2020.

One resident said he became aware of smoke coming from the building just after 6pm.

He said: “The police closed off the road at my street and Sugarhouse Wynd.

‘People’s tongues are wagging over Lyrics incidents’

“It’s hard so see how bad the fire has been but you can still smell the smoke in the air.

“The firefighters were on the height appliance tackling the fire from the roof.

“Given what happened last week with a cannabis grow being found inside, people’s tongues are wagging with the fire this week.

Several surrounding streets were closed off by police. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I noticed the police at the front and back of the pub on Wednesday morning.

“There was obviously a visible police presence here last week as well.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland says inquiries into the fire are ongoing and the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

