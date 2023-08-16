Fire at former Lyrics bar in Dundee being treated as suspicious

A fire that damaged a former Dundee bar is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to to Lyrics on St Andrew’s Lane shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the venue as the surrounding streets were closed by the emergency services.

The blaze happened nearly a week after the remnants of a cannabis cultivation were discovered inside the building.

However, it is understood the incidents are not being linked.

Police remained at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning, guarding both the front and back of the building, which has reportedly been shut since 2020.

One resident said he became aware of smoke coming from the building just after 6pm.

He said: “The police closed off the road at my street and Sugarhouse Wynd.

‘People’s tongues are wagging over Lyrics incidents’

“It’s hard so see how bad the fire has been but you can still smell the smoke in the air.

“The firefighters were on the height appliance tackling the fire from the roof.

“Given what happened last week with a cannabis grow being found inside, people’s tongues are wagging with the fire this week.

“I noticed the police at the front and back of the pub on Wednesday morning.

“There was obviously a visible police presence here last week as well.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland says inquiries into the fire are ongoing and the blaze is being treated as suspicious.