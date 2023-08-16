Dundee City Council urged to intervene in RBS Broughty Ferry branch closure

The fight to keep Broughty Ferry’s RBS bank open continues as Dundee City Council has been urged to intervene.

Calls have been made for the council’s chief executive to write to bosses formally objecting to the closure of the Brook Street branch, due to happen in November.

RBS’s Broughty Ferry branch closure to be discussed by councillors next week with the banks future hanging in the balance.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has been fighting against the plan, saying it will adversely affect the area’s “sizeable” elderly population.

RBS blamed a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers.

But the banking giant has been accused of “gaming the numbers” to make them appear lower.

Now Mr Duncan has asked the council’s city governance committee to formally object to the closure.

This includes asking the chief executive to write to the chief executive of NatWest Group to stress council’s opposition.

Mr Duncan said: “The Royal Bank is the city council’s own bank and I would hope that, with the support of the whole council, the bank will be forced to listen to one of its bigger customers.”

However, when Mr Duncan met members of RBS management last month he said they showed “little willingness to re-consider”.

RBS ‘changing with the times’

A spokesperson for RBS said at the time: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation.

“When we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online.

“We are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”