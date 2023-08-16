Tenpin Dundee: Exclusive first look inside city’s new bowling alley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tenpin Dundee: Exclusive first look inside city’s new bowling alley

As well as 29 lanes, Tenpin Dundee has two escape rooms, a soft play area, karaoke room and laser tag.

Tenpin Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tenpin Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

The opening of a new bowling alley in Dundee is just days away – and The Courier has been given a sneak peek inside.

Tenpin Dundee is set to open in the former Toys R Us unit at Kingsway West Retail Park on August 25.

It is the firm’s 51st venue in the UK and marks the return of 10-pin bowling to Dundee for the first time since Megabowl shut in 2011.

Bookings have already opened for the centre.

General manager Scott Fenwick, who is finalising preparations for the grand opening, said: “It’s been quite smooth.

Tenpin Dundee entrance
Tenpin Dundee is in the old Toys R Us unit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tenpin Dundee entrance
Dundee is Tenpin’s 51st venue in the UK. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“All our stakeholders have come together to make something amazing for the city.

“Being a local boy myself, I lived just across the road and have lived abroad for the last 14 years, so to come back and create something has been amazing.”

As well as 29 bowling lanes, the venue also has an arcade, laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke and soft play area, along with food and drink.

Scott said: “It’s great to have bowling back in Dundee after so long, but it isn’t just that.

‘A multi-faceted entertainment centre’

“We are a multi-faceted entertainment centre which is great for all generations.

“The three escape rooms have different themes. There’s a hotel-based room, a ‘Return to Alcatraz’ room and a Titanic room.

“I think with businesses, as well as friends and families, who are looking to break away from the traditional going to a restaurant, getting something to eat and drink and moving on, this gives another dimension to Dundee.

“The soft play is great as well. It’s 7.2 metres in height and holds 120 children.

“I’ve even been on it through testing and thought it was exciting so I’m sure the kids will love it.”

Tenpin has transformed the former shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The centre has plenty of colourful signs and lights. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scott is hoping that the venue attracts customers from near and far.

He added: “What’s good about this site is that it’s a destination.

“For people in Dundee it’s brilliant. It’s quite easy to get to, everyone knows the big Tesco.

“It’s a great destination for Perth, across the water in Fife and also in Angus.

“Even further afield, like in Aberdeenshire where I live, people can come and enjoy it.”

The Courier already has a handy guide about what people can expect from Tenpin Dundee including opening times and prices.

Pictures: Tenpin Dundee bowling alley

Tenpin Dundee lanes
There are 29 bowling lanes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bowling alley, Tenpin Dundee
The bowling alley features eye-catching lighting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bowling balls, Tenpin Dundee
The colourful bowling balls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bowling lane, Tenpin Dundee
The 10-pin lanes primed and ready to welcome customers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The bowling balls are ready to be put into action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pictures: Tenpin Dundee arcade

Arcade at Tenpin Dundee
The lights of the arcade. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arcade game, Tenpin Dundee
Test your speed on the virtual bikes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Prize machine, Tenpin Dundee
Prizes can be won from some of the machines. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Visitors can test out their ball skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Win a toy from the grabber machines. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A host of gaming machines are available. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A host of virtual experiences also feature. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Another of Tenpin’s gaming machines. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
There is lots to keep visitors occupied. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The arcade will keep locals busy for hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
More of the games on offer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Pictures: Tenpin Dundee food and drink

Tenpin Dundee's bar
The bar sits in the middle of the venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tenpin Dundee seating area
There are plenty of places to rest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pictures: Tenpin Dundee karaoke and laser tag

Tenpin Dundee's karaoke area
A karaoke room sits near the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tenpin Dundee's laser tag area
The futuristic laser tag area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Briefing room, Tenpin Dundee
Participants meet at the eye-catching briefing room. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Green base, Tenpin Dundee
The laser tag arena has a green and red base. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Reload area, Tenpin Dundee
Participants have the chance to reload during their laser war. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
More of the neon lights inside the arena. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Laser tag is just one of the attractions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stairs leading to another of the gaming areas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pictures: Tenpin Dundee soft play

Soft play sign, Tenpin Dundee
A 7.2 metre-high soft play area is tucked at the back of the hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Soft play area, Tenpin Dundee
There is something fun for all ages. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Soft play area, Tenpin Dundee
Youngsters can burn some energy in the soft play. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The colourful soft play area. Image: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The facility is ready to welcome its young guests. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pictures: Tenpin Dundee escape rooms

Houdini's escape room, Tenpin Dundee
There are three different escape rooms at the venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Titanic-themed escape room, Tenpin Dundee
One of the escape rooms has a Titanic theme. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Hotel-based escape room, Tenpin Dundee
Guests can also try to break out of a hotel-themed escape room. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

