Tenpin Dundee: Exclusive first look inside city’s new bowling alley

The opening of a new bowling alley in Dundee is just days away – and The Courier has been given a sneak peek inside.

Tenpin Dundee is set to open in the former Toys R Us unit at Kingsway West Retail Park on August 25.

It is the firm’s 51st venue in the UK and marks the return of 10-pin bowling to Dundee for the first time since Megabowl shut in 2011.

Bookings have already opened for the centre.

General manager Scott Fenwick, who is finalising preparations for the grand opening, said: “It’s been quite smooth.

“All our stakeholders have come together to make something amazing for the city.

“Being a local boy myself, I lived just across the road and have lived abroad for the last 14 years, so to come back and create something has been amazing.”

As well as 29 bowling lanes, the venue also has an arcade, laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke and soft play area, along with food and drink.

Scott said: “It’s great to have bowling back in Dundee after so long, but it isn’t just that.

‘A multi-faceted entertainment centre’

“We are a multi-faceted entertainment centre which is great for all generations.

“The three escape rooms have different themes. There’s a hotel-based room, a ‘Return to Alcatraz’ room and a Titanic room.

“I think with businesses, as well as friends and families, who are looking to break away from the traditional going to a restaurant, getting something to eat and drink and moving on, this gives another dimension to Dundee.

“The soft play is great as well. It’s 7.2 metres in height and holds 120 children.

“I’ve even been on it through testing and thought it was exciting so I’m sure the kids will love it.”

Scott is hoping that the venue attracts customers from near and far.

He added: “What’s good about this site is that it’s a destination.

“For people in Dundee it’s brilliant. It’s quite easy to get to, everyone knows the big Tesco.

“It’s a great destination for Perth, across the water in Fife and also in Angus.

“Even further afield, like in Aberdeenshire where I live, people can come and enjoy it.”

The Courier already has a handy guide about what people can expect from Tenpin Dundee including opening times and prices.

