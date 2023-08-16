Search on for woman, 32, last seen in Dundee on Wednesday morning

A 32-year-old woman last seen in Dundee has been missing since Wednesday.

Megumi McLennan was last seen in the Turnberry Road area of the city at around 9.45am on Wednesday, August 16.

She is described as being around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with dark hair which was tied up.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings and carrying a black handbag.

Police believe Megumi may be in the Hilltown or Maryfield areas of Dundee.

Sergeant Lisa Edwards said: “Concerns are growing for Megumi’s welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be then please get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference number 0912 of Wednesday, 16 August, 2023.”