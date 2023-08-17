Firefighters battling ‘huge’ blaze at Dundee industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Firefighters battling ‘huge’ blaze at Dundee industrial estate

Police have closed off several streets in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

By James Simpson
The fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.
The fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate. Image: Struan Jennings

Firefighters are battling a “huge” blaze at a Dundee Industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate shortly before 3am on Thursday.

Appliances from Blackness, Kingsway and Macalpine Road fire stations were called to the scene.

The fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate
The height of the blaze. Image: Struan Jennings
The fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate
Smoke was seen billowing across the area. Image: Struan Jennings
Damage to some of the units at the industrial estate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Smoke was seen billowing from a unit at the junction of Nobel Road and Arrol Road.

One onlooker described the fire as “huge” when it first took hold.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It is understood one of the buildings affected is the old JWT (Scotland) Ltd building – also formerly home to Godfreys Technical Textiles – which was damaged in a fire last September.

Police and fire crews at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate
Emergency services remain at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A cordon with police and firefighters at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate
A cordon is in place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A fire crew at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remain at the scene.

She said: “We received a report of a fire at the corner of Nobel Road and Arrol Road at 2.50am.

“Firefighters used a hose reel jet at the scene and remain in attendance.”

