Dundee Firefighters battling 'huge' blaze at Dundee industrial estate Police have closed off several streets in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate. By James Simpson August 17 2023, 6.49am The fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate. Image: Struan Jennings Firefighters are battling a "huge" blaze at a Dundee Industrial estate. Emergency services were called to Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate shortly before 3am on Thursday. Appliances from Blackness, Kingsway and Macalpine Road fire stations were called to the scene. The height of the blaze. Image: Struan Jennings Smoke was seen billowing across the area. Image: Struan Jennings Damage to some of the units at the industrial estate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Smoke was seen billowing from a unit at the junction of Nobel Road and Arrol Road. One onlooker described the fire as "huge" when it first took hold. There are no reports of any injuries. It is understood one of the buildings affected is the old JWT (Scotland) Ltd building – also formerly home to Godfreys Technical Textiles – which was damaged in a fire last September. Emergency services remain at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A cordon is in place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A fire crew at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remain at the scene. She said: "We received a report of a fire at the corner of Nobel Road and Arrol Road at 2.50am. "Firefighters used a hose reel jet at the scene and remain in attendance."