Home News Dundee

Dog killed in hit and run involving off-road bike in Dundee

The incident happened on the Dighty Burn path

By Kieran Webster
Dighty Burn Path in Dundee
Dighty Burn path, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A dog in Dundee has been killed after a hit and run involving an off-road bike.

Police attended the incident on the Dighty Burn path, near Balunie Drive, at around 3pm on Saturday.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was killed at the scene.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the bike, who is described to have been wearing dark clothing and a helmet.

Police appeal after Dundee hit and run kills dog

Constable Matthew Boath said: “This was understandably a traumatic incident for the owner, who was out walking their dog at the time.

“We are asking for anyone with information, or who may have seen the off-road bike and its rider in the area, to please come forward.”

Information can be passed to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 2187 of August 19, 2023.

