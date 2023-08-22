‘How long before it’s a child?’ Angry Dundee locals call for action after dog killed by illegal biker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘How long before it’s a child?’ Angry Dundee locals call for action after dog killed by illegal biker

In response, police say they want to know where the bikes are being stored and fuelled in order to tackle the yobs.

By Poppy Watson
Levi the dog was killed by an off-road motorbike in Dundee
Levi was killed instantly when he was hit by an off-road biker. Image: Kerry Falconer/Shutterstock

Dundee residents say it is a “miracle” a child has not been killed by an illegal off-road biker after the death of a dog at the hands of a motorcyclist.

Kerry Falconer was walking her Staffordshire Bull Terrier on the Dighty Burn path, near Balunie Drive in Douglas, at around 3pm on Saturday when the hit-and-run took place.

The hairdresser was heading to the stream with eight-year-old Levi when the off-road biker, wearing dark clothing and a helmet, came flying round the corner.

She previously told The Courier how the driver hit her pet at about 40mph – breaking his neck and killing him instantly.

Kerry Falconer and her dog Levi
Kerry Falconer and her dog Levi. Image: Kerry Falconer

Investigating officers are now appealing for witnesses in an attempt to catch the culprit.

The majority of off-road bikes are illegal to use on public roads or on land without the owner’s permission.

The way they are driven can also be an offence.

That has not stopped a series of incidents in Dundee and beyond in recent years involving the illegal or irresponsible use of dirt bikes – with yobs caught riding on public paths or even driving the wrong way at roundabouts.

Off-road bike problems ‘out of hand’ in Dundee

Now, locals want to see more done to tackle the yobs.

Reacting to the police appeal about the incident, Paige Hill wrote: “These off-road bikes are out of hand.

“My dog and daughter were almost hit by one last week in Mill o’ Mains park, it’s a miracle a child has not been killed from one yet.”

Claire Johnston said: “I walk my dog down there twice a day and always see them.

“They fly right past you. It’s terrible to think this has happened.”

Illegal off-road bikes seized by police in Dundee
Off-road bikes previously seized by police in Dundee during Operation Challenge. Image: Police Scotland

Graeme Millar posted: “Police need to do more – it could be a child next.

“(It’s) been going on way too long all over the city and (police) ignore it because (they) find it difficult to catch them.”

Moira Donaldson said: “More should done about these before it’s a child.
Poor dog.”

And Julie Ann McKenchie wrote: “Sick of these idiots with no regard for anyone but themselves.

“I was almost knocked off my push bike by two adult men, who should know better, on these bikes.”

‘How long before it’s a child?’

Other locals described their encounters with dangerous off-road bikers in areas popular with families and dog walkers, including Clatto Country Park and Drumgeith Park.

Leanne Fairley wrote: “They are everywhere on these bikes and quad bikes – up Clatto Park on the paths, driving on paths outside houses, driving on the roads when schools are coming out, doing wheelies on the road when the kids are crossing the zebra crossing.

Kerry Falconer and her dog Levi
Kerry says her world collapsed when Levi was killed. Image: Kerry Falconer

“Now some poor family have lost their fur baby. How long before its a a child?”

Nicola Downie said: “Every time I am in Drumgeith Park with my dog there is an idiot driving about in a dirt bike, it’s ridiculous nothing has been done before now.

“They have been flying about on there bike along Drumgeith and Happyhillock Road for months.”

Police: Tell us where bikes are being stored and fuelled

Police in Dundee say they are “committed” to tacking the problem and have asked locals to tell officers where the bikes are being stored and fuelled.

Inspector Keith Anderson from Downfield police office said: “Officers continue to work with partner agencies as part of Operation Challenge, which aims to tackle the antisocial, dangerous and illegal use of off-road vehicles in our city.

“As we’ve seen, it’s not only dangerous, it can be fatal. Those riding the vehicles are also at risk of serious injury or worse.

“The majority of off-road vehicles are illegal to use on public roads or on land without the owner’s permission. The manner of which they are driven may also be an offence.

Illegal off-road bikes being used in Dundee
Of-road bikes being used in Kirkton. Image: Supplied

“We are committed to tackling the use of off-road vehicles, seizing them and prosecuting the riders but we need the public’s help.

“These vehicles are stored somewhere and need to be fuelled. Do you have information which could help us find out where this is happening?

“We also want to hear from anyone with images or footage of them being used illegally, details about the identity of those using them or any other information which could assist our investigations.

“You can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation