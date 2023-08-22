Fight to protect Dundee banks could go to UK Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fight to protect Dundee banks could go to UK Chancellor

Dundee councillors are considering taking their bid to stop branch closures to Westminster.

By Liam Rutherford
RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A bid to protect Dundee bank branches from closure could be taken to Westminster.

Dundee City Council has agreed to write to the chief executive for RBS formally objecting to the closure of its Broughty Ferry bank.

But it has now been suggested this does not go far enough and calls have been made to write to all major banking groups and the UK Chancellor.

At a meeting of the city governance committee on Monday, SNP councillor Mark Flynn said: “Is there not a case here that we should get the chief executive to write to all leaders of the banks or actually include our MPs to take it further and take it to the chancellor?

“I think we need to go further.”

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Council leader Jon Alexander agreed to take the suggestion for consideration next month.

It came after a motion to formally object to the closure of the RBS on Brook Street, raised by Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan.

The branch is due to close in November and a campaign has been launched to save it.

Councillor Craig Duncan outside the RBS branch in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Duncan said: “It’s part of a very unwelcome trend, not just in Dundee but up and down the UK unfortunately.

“In recent years banks are seeking to leave the communities they have served for many a year – but also the communities themselves have served banks rather well for many a year.”

His views were backed by fellow councillors, including Labour councillor Helen Wright said: “All our communities have suffered from the bank deciding to closes branches.

“I feel its worth while reminding the bank who supported them during during the global financial crisis, taxpayers generously provided substantial financial support.

“In light of this I feel it’s only fair to expect reciprocation from the banks in the form of support for local communities.”

Helen Wright. Image: DC Thomson

RBS blamed a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers, saying “most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.”

But the banking giant has been accused of “gaming the numbers” to make them appear lower.

