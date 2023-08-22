Meet nine-month-old Brodie Bisset – one of Dundee’s youngest ever Kiltwalk striders

More than 3,000 people took on the Dundee Kiltwalk at the weekend but none will have been much younger than nine-month old Brodie Bisset.

The youngster was wheeled and carried along the 20 mile ‘mighty stride’ from St Andrews to Slessor Gardens in Dundee by mum Zara McKenzie and dad Shaun.

The trio, along with a group of family and friends dubbed “Anne’s Army”, took on the Kiltwalk challenge to raise funds for the Dundee Stroke Exercise Club.

The charity helps those who have suffered a stroke regain their confidence and fitness – including Zara’s mum Anne.

Zara said: “My mum had a stroke on June 7 and it came completely out of the blue.

“She woke up and went to get a glass of water and that’s when she realised [something was wrong].

“The stroke has ultimately effected her left hand side and when it first happened, she couldn’t even lift her grandson.”

Zara’s parents had originally signed up to take part in the Dundee Kiltwalk, having done the fundraising challenge in previous years.

Due to her stroke Anne, 62, could not take part in the full 20 mile stride but instead joined Brodie and the team for the last five miles, crossing the finishing line together.

“We decided that we would walk (the Kiltwalk) for my mum and raise as much money as possible”, Zara, 32, explained.

“She got involved with the Dundee Stroke Exercise Club a week after the stroke and they have been helping with her rehabilitation.

“I think they are trying to buy some virtual reality equipment to help with upper limb movement and they don’t get a lot of funding.”

“I think people thought I was a little bit crazy doing such a long walk with a baby but I wouldn’t have taken something like that on had I not known he would be okay and enjoy it.”

The group have already smashed their fundraising target, raising more than £1,700 and making all the practice they put in ahead of the day worth it.

Zara said: “We practiced as much as possible with Brodie prior to the Kiltwalk.

“The most I had walked (with him) was around 14 miles so I knew the last bit might be a bit of a struggle but he was full of smiles.

“Sunday was quite emotional because it was all of us coming together to support her, I think everyone had tears in their eyes when they crossed the finish line.”