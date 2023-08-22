Meet nine-month-old Brodie Bisset – one of Dundee’s youngest ever Kiltwalk striders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet nine-month-old Brodie Bisset – one of Dundee’s youngest ever Kiltwalk striders

Brodie was part of 'Anne's Army', alongside mum Zara and dad Shaun, who were raising money for the Dundee Stroke Exercise Club.

By Laura Devlin
Brodie Bissett with dad Shaun and mum Zara McKenzie. Image: Zara McKenzie.
More than 3,000 people took on the Dundee Kiltwalk at the weekend but none will have been much younger than nine-month old Brodie Bisset.

The youngster was wheeled and carried along the 20 mile ‘mighty stride’ from St Andrews to Slessor Gardens in Dundee by mum Zara McKenzie and dad Shaun.

The trio, along with a group of family and friends dubbed “Anne’s Army”, took on the Kiltwalk challenge to raise funds for the Dundee Stroke Exercise Club.

The charity helps those who have suffered a stroke regain their confidence and fitness – including Zara’s mum Anne.

Zara McKenzie with mum Anne- who joined them for the last five miles – and Brodie. Image: Zara McKenzie.

Zara said: “My mum had a stroke on June 7 and it came completely out of the blue.

“She woke up and went to get a glass of water and that’s when she realised [something was wrong].

“The stroke has ultimately effected her left hand side and when it first happened, she couldn’t even lift her grandson.”

Zara’s parents had originally signed up to take part in the Dundee Kiltwalk, having done the fundraising challenge in previous years.

Due to her stroke Anne, 62, could not take part in the full 20 mile stride but instead joined Brodie and the team for the last five miles, crossing the finishing line together.

Brodie all smiles crossing the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Zara McKenzie.

“We decided that we would walk (the Kiltwalk) for my mum and raise as much money as possible”, Zara, 32, explained.

“She got involved with the Dundee Stroke Exercise Club a week after the stroke and they have been helping with her rehabilitation.

“I think they are trying to buy some virtual reality equipment to help with upper limb movement and they don’t get a lot of funding.”

“I think people thought I was a little bit crazy doing such a long walk with a baby but I wouldn’t have taken something like that on had I not known he would be okay and enjoy it.”

Anne’s Army at the Dundee Kiltwalk. Image: Zara McKenzie.

The group have already smashed their fundraising target, raising more than £1,700 and making all the practice they put in ahead of the day worth it.

Zara said: “We practiced as much as possible with Brodie prior to the Kiltwalk.

“The most I had walked (with him) was around 14 miles so I knew the last bit might be a bit of a struggle but he was full of smiles.

“Sunday was quite emotional because it was all of us coming together to support her, I think everyone had tears in their eyes when they crossed the finish line.”

Conversation