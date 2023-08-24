Housing plans for former Wellburn Care Home scrapped

Plans to build more than 80 houses at the site of a former Dundee care home have been scrapped by the developer.

Barratt Homes had submitted an application to Dundee City Council in 2021 seeking permission to demolish Wellburn House on Liff Road.

They had hoped to buy the home from the Diocese of Dunkeld, which ran the care home until its closure in 2017, and build 86 homes at the site.

These would’ve been a mix of of three and four-bedroom properties.

However the proposals have now been formally withdrawn, with the company citing difficulties in reaching an agreement with the landowner for their “reluctant” decision.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said: “We have worked closely with the landowner over the past three years.

“However, we have been unable to achieve a viable solution to allow re-development of this derelict brownfield site and have, reluctantly, had to withdraw from this project, despite having invested significantly.

“We remain very committed to delivering new homes in Dundee and are actively looking for new development opportunities to build upon the success of our current development at Keillers Rise at Mains Loan.”

Wellburn House dates back to 1863

Wellburn House provided care to the elderly of Dundee for more than 150 years before its closure six years ago.

The site originally contained a Georgian residential villa with walled gardens.

It was converted in the early 1800s to a Roman Catholic manse and chapel, before the site was extended throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries

Wellburn Care Home shut in 2017 just days after a 94-year-old resident fell to his death from an upstairs window and never re-opened.

The Diocese of Dunkeld has since maintained the property at a cost of around £60,000 a year.

But the site has been the target of repeated vandalism and last June a massive fire engulfed the building, completely gutting the roof.

The Diocese of Dunkeld has been approached for comment.