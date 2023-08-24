Housing plans for former Wellburn Care Home scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing plans for former Wellburn Care Home scrapped

Barratt Homes had hoped to demolish the former care home and build more than 80 houses on the site but have now formally withdrawn their application.

By Laura Devlin
Wellburn House exterior
Wellburn House would have been demolished as part of the new development. Image: DC Thomson.

Plans to build more than 80 houses at the site of a former Dundee care home have been scrapped by the developer.

Barratt Homes had submitted an application to Dundee City Council in 2021 seeking permission to demolish Wellburn House on Liff Road.

They had hoped to buy the home from the Diocese of Dunkeld, which ran the care home until its closure in 2017, and build 86 homes at the site.

These would’ve been a mix of of three and four-bedroom properties.

However the proposals have now been formally withdrawn, with the company citing difficulties in reaching an agreement with the landowner for their “reluctant” decision.

The home was originally run by the Little sisters of the poor.
The home was originally run by the Little sisters of the poor. Image: Supplied.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said: “We have worked closely with the landowner over the past three years.

“However, we have been unable to achieve a viable solution to allow re-development of this derelict brownfield site and have, reluctantly, had to withdraw from this project, despite having invested significantly.

“We remain very committed to delivering new homes in Dundee and are actively looking for new development opportunities to build upon the success of our current development at Keillers Rise at Mains Loan.”

Wellburn House dates back to 1863

Wellburn House provided care to the elderly of Dundee for more than 150 years before its closure six years ago.

The site originally contained a Georgian residential villa with walled gardens.

It was converted in the early 1800s to a Roman Catholic manse and chapel, before the site was extended throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries

A fire at the old Wellburn Care Home last year.
A fire engulfed the building in June last year. Image:  Terry O’ Shea.

Wellburn Care Home shut in 2017 just days after a 94-year-old resident fell to his death from an upstairs window and never re-opened.

The Diocese of Dunkeld has since maintained the property at a cost of around £60,000 a year.

But the site has been the target of repeated vandalism and last June a massive fire engulfed the building, completely gutting the roof.

The Diocese of Dunkeld has been approached for comment.

