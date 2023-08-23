Woman, 34, charged after cars damaged in late-night Dundee crash

A woman has been charged after parked cars were damaged in a late-night Dundee crash.

Residents on Rankine Street, just off Lochee Road, awoke to an “almighty bang” shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

A parked Toyota RAV4 and a Renault Capture were damaged after a Ford Fiesta collided with them.

Police closed the road for more than an hour.

Fears car written off after Rankine Street crash

The owner of the Toyota told The Courier she fears her car has been written off.

She said: “I’d only parked up about an hour before this happened.

“There was oil pouring from the car that was in the middle of the road.

“We put cat litter down to try and help dry it up.

“Due to the damage, I fear our car will be written off.

“A third parked car was damaged but it was very minor.”

One resident says a taxi driver phoned the emergency services.

‘The two parked cars looked badly damaged’

He said: “When we looked out there was one police van and two officers.

“The two parked cars looked badly damaged. The airbags on the Ford had deployed and it was facing the other way.

“A few people came out and made the neighbours aware of whose cars were damaged.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25am on Wednesday, police were called to the Rankine Street area of Dundee, following a report of a car crashing into two parked cars.

“A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences, and is expected to appear at court at a later date.”