Dundee Tenpin Dundee: Pictures as VIP guests enjoy sneak peek ahead of opening night The VIP night welcomed local influencers, businesses, school groups and friends and family of staff. Tenpin Dundee has arrived. By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries August 24 2023, 9.14pm VIP guests enjoyed a sneak peek at Tenpin Dundee ahead of the new bowling alley opening on Friday. Local influencers, businesses, school groups and friends and family of staff were able to see the site in action on Thursday evening. Invited guests took part in games of bowling and also enjoyed tasters of the other activities at the Kingsway site. The night also allowed Tenpin staff to have a test run before opening to the public on Friday morning. The Courier was previously given an exclusive first look inside the former Toys R Us unit, which showcased everything the arena will have on offer. Full information on the venue – which includes a soft play, escape rooms, karaoke, an arcade and a bar – can be found here. Our photographer Steve Brown was there for all of the action. VIP guests enjoyed a sneak peek at Tenpin Dundee ahead of the new bowling alley opening on Friday. The pins are set ready to go. Tenpin Bowling Celebration! Zahra Scrimger (5) from Dundee playing air hockey. Tenpin Bowling opening night in Dundee, with bright neon lights, escape rooms, and bars. Natalia Kurzynska from Montrose. Natalia Kurzynska from Montrose happy with her bowling skills. Abbie Bryson from Montrose. Paulina Molenda about to bowl Paulina Molenda from Montrose very happy with her bowl. Bowler friends Natalia Kurzynska, Abbie Bryson and Paulina Molenda from Montrose. The Ten Pin croc was out having fun George Petrie from Dundee plays pool with his son George Petrie from Dundee playing Pool Claire Bee bowls for glory. Charlotte Brimner from Dundee. Invited guests took part in games of bowling. Strike a pose, it's time to bowl! Kara Clark from Dundee West End. Bowling till the sun comes up. Kara Clark from Dundee West End Big push! This wee lad almost had the strike. Kara Clark from Dundee with niece Fia Lawson. Fia Lawson from Dundee watching the ball. Olivia Nicolson is onto a winner. Pauline Nicolson get so close. Dougie Nicolson strikes out. Dougie Nicolson jumping for joy after his big strike. Aiming for a strike. Perfect day for some bowling and laughs Whether you're a seasoned pro or a complete novice, the bowling lanes are waiting for you Popular amusement games The centre features an arcade, escape rooms and more. Escape from R.M.S. Titanic is a nautical themed escape experience in which you must solve puzzles, find clues and collect items to escape from the sinking ship before it's too late.. VIP guests enjoyed a sneak peek at Tenpin Dundee ahead of the new bowling alley opening on Friday. Tenpin Bowling facility opening night in Dundee, with bright neon lights, escape rooms, and more. 29 state-of-the-art bowling lanes Kingsway West Retail Park, Dundee
