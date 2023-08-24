Tenpin Dundee: Pictures as VIP guests enjoy sneak peek ahead of opening night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tenpin Dundee: Pictures as VIP guests enjoy sneak peek ahead of opening night

The VIP night welcomed local influencers, businesses, school groups and friends and family of staff.

Tenpin Dundee has arrived. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tenpin Dundee has arrived. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries

VIP guests enjoyed a sneak peek at Tenpin Dundee ahead of the new bowling alley opening on Friday.

Local influencers, businesses, school groups and friends and family of staff were able to see the site in action on Thursday evening.

Invited guests took part in games of bowling and also enjoyed tasters of the other activities at the Kingsway site.

The night also allowed Tenpin staff to have a test run before opening to the public on Friday morning.

The Courier was previously given an exclusive first look inside the former Toys R Us unit, which showcased everything the arena will have on offer.

Full information on the venue – which includes a soft play, escape rooms, karaoke, an arcade and a bar – can be found here.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there for all of the action.

The pins are set ready to go.
The pins are set ready to go.
Tenpin Bowling
Celebration!
Zahra Scrimger (5) from Dundee playing air hockey.
Tenpin Bowling opening night in Dundee, with bright neon lights, escape rooms, and bars.
Natalia Kurzynska from Montrose.
Natalia Kurzynska from Montrose happy with her bowling skills.
Abbie Bryson from Montrose.
Paulina Molenda about to bowl
Paulina Molenda from Montrose very happy with her bowl.
Bowler friends Natalia Kurzynska, Abbie Bryson and Paulina Molenda from Montrose.
The Ten Pin croc was out having fun
George Petrie from Dundee plays pool with his son
George Petrie from Dundee playing Pool
Claire Bee bowls for glory.
Charlotte Brimner from Dundee.
Invited guests took part in games of bowling.
Strike a pose, it’s time to bowl! Kara Clark from Dundee West End.
Bowling till the sun comes up.
Kara Clark from Dundee West End
Big push!
This wee lad almost had the strike.
Kara Clark from Dundee with niece Fia Lawson.
Fia Lawson from Dundee watching the ball.
Olivia Nicolson is onto a winner.
Pauline Nicolson get so close.
Dougie Nicolson strikes out.
Dougie Nicolson jumping for joy after his big strike.
Aiming for a strike.
Perfect day for some bowling and laughs
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete novice, the bowling lanes are waiting for you
Popular amusement games
The centre features an arcade, escape rooms and more.
Escape from R.M.S. Titanic is a nautical themed escape experience in which you must solve puzzles, find clues and collect items to escape from the sinking ship before it’s too late..
Tenpin Bowling facility opening night in Dundee, with bright neon lights, escape rooms, and more.
Tenpin Bowling facility opening night in Dundee, with bright neon lights, escape rooms, and more.
29 state-of-the-art bowling lanes
Will you check out Ten Pin when it opens on Friday? Kingsway West Retail Park, Dundee

Conversation