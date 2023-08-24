Tenpin Dundee: Pictures as VIP guests enjoy sneak peek ahead of opening night

VIP guests enjoyed a sneak peek at Tenpin Dundee ahead of the new bowling alley opening on Friday.

Local influencers, businesses, school groups and friends and family of staff were able to see the site in action on Thursday evening.

Invited guests took part in games of bowling and also enjoyed tasters of the other activities at the Kingsway site.

The night also allowed Tenpin staff to have a test run before opening to the public on Friday morning.

The Courier was previously given an exclusive first look inside the former Toys R Us unit, which showcased everything the arena will have on offer.

Full information on the venue – which includes a soft play, escape rooms, karaoke, an arcade and a bar – can be found here.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there for all of the action.