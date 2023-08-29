Man, 31, charged over alleged Dundee rape

A man has been charged over an alleged rape in Dundee.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report of an attack in the Downfield area of the city on Saturday morning.

Residents described seeing a large police presence in the area in the early hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a serious sexual assault in the Downfield area of Dundee on Saturday morning.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”