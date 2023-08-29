Dundee Man, 31, charged over alleged Dundee rape Police launched an investigation in the Downfield area on Saturday. By Lindsey Hamilton August 29 2023, 9.06am Share Man, 31, charged over alleged Dundee rape Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4678441/alleged-rape-downfield-dundee/ Copy Link Police launched an investigation in Downfield on Saturday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson A man has been charged over an alleged rape in Dundee. Police launched an investigation after receiving a report of an attack in the Downfield area of the city on Saturday morning. Residents described seeing a large police presence in the area in the early hours. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a serious sexual assault in the Downfield area of Dundee on Saturday morning. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”