Man, 31, charged over alleged Dundee rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 31, charged over alleged Dundee rape

Police launched an investigation in the Downfield area on Saturday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police tape in front of a police car in Dundee
Police launched an investigation in Downfield on Saturday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

A man has been charged over an alleged rape in Dundee.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report of an attack in the Downfield area of the city on Saturday morning.

Residents described seeing a large police presence in the area in the early hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a serious sexual assault in the Downfield area of Dundee on Saturday morning.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”

More from Dundee

Police launched an investigation in Downfield on Saturday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
More jail time for Dundee chainsaw attacker caught with cocaine in Perth Prison cell
Timex sign 1993.
Scrawled note on locked Timex gates in Dundee a bitter end to 'sorry and…
Police launched an investigation in Downfield on Saturday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee United icon Jim McLean's poignant speech at city award event revealed man behind…
Construction of new bridge spanning Dighty Burn on the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal path.
New image reveals progress on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal route
Park Avenue Medical Centre in Dundee
Dundee GP practice with nearly 5,000 patients to close
Aura nightclub in the Fat Sam's building in Dundee
Dundee nightclub featuring new 'video ceiling' to relaunch with GBX show
Police launched an investigation in Downfield on Saturday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Footballer headbutted and scarred ex-Dundee United star for life in bruising over-35s match
Police launched an investigation in Downfield on Saturday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Bruce Watson hospital: Dad-of-three from Dundee who helped build Ninewells Hospital
Tenpin Dundee sign
Tenpin Dundee: Full details including prices and opening times of bowling centre
The Coach House, Birkhill
Asking price of 'spectacular' villa near Dundee slashed by £50k