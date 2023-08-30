VIDEO: Cows on the loose in Broughty Ferry housing estates leave locals ‘amoosed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Cows on the loose in Broughty Ferry housing estates leave locals ‘amoosed’

The cattle went for a wander round Balgillo Heights and Clearwater Park on Wednesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Residents of two Broughty Ferry housing estates were left ‘amoosed’ on Wednesday when about 40 escaped cows went for a wander.

Locals woke at around 6.30am to find the cattle had broken free from a nearby field and gone for a morning stroll around streets at Balgillo Heights and Clearwater Park.

The farmer who looks after the cows was quickly alerted and the animals were rounded up.

Resident Darren Kelly told The Courier: “It certainly made my two young girls’ morning, that’s for sure.”

ESCAPED cows Clearwater Broughty Ferry
The cows went for a wander at Clearwater Park. Image: Joanne Clark

Fellow local Joanne Clark said: “That was some wake-up call.

“I called the number left for the Clearwater Park farmer for this very purpose and he quickly came and herded the cows back to where they should have been.”

Another Balgillo Heights resident said: “They managed to escape but they didn’t cause any bother.”

Escaped cows Broughty Ferry
The cattle were quickly taken back to their field. Image: Darren Kelly

The farmer, who asked not to be named, said: “I got a call around about 6.30am to say that some of the cows managed to escape from their field and had gone wandering.

“I went straight down. They had managed to barge their way through a gate and get into another field and also went for a walk among the houses – there were about 40 of them.

“I managed to round them up pretty quickly and herded them back to where they had come from and made sure they were secure.”

