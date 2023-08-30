VIDEO: Cows on the loose in Broughty Ferry housing estates leave locals ‘amoosed’

Residents of two Broughty Ferry housing estates were left ‘amoosed’ on Wednesday when about 40 escaped cows went for a wander.

Locals woke at around 6.30am to find the cattle had broken free from a nearby field and gone for a morning stroll around streets at Balgillo Heights and Clearwater Park.

The farmer who looks after the cows was quickly alerted and the animals were rounded up.

Resident Darren Kelly told The Courier: “It certainly made my two young girls’ morning, that’s for sure.”

Fellow local Joanne Clark said: “That was some wake-up call.

“I called the number left for the Clearwater Park farmer for this very purpose and he quickly came and herded the cows back to where they should have been.”

Another Balgillo Heights resident said: “They managed to escape but they didn’t cause any bother.”

The farmer, who asked not to be named, said: “I got a call around about 6.30am to say that some of the cows managed to escape from their field and had gone wandering.

“I went straight down. They had managed to barge their way through a gate and get into another field and also went for a walk among the houses – there were about 40 of them.

“I managed to round them up pretty quickly and herded them back to where they had come from and made sure they were secure.”