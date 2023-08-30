V&A Dundee remove plaque dedicated to opioid billionaires central to new Netflix series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

V&A Dundee remove plaque dedicated to opioid billionaires central to new Netflix series

Dundee's flagship tourist attraction received a £500,000 donation from the Sackler Trust before it opened in 2018.

By Laura Devlin
Matthew Broderick in Netflix's Painkiller. Image: Netflix / Blue Harp / Album.
The V&A Dundee has removed a plaque recognising the financial contribution of the billionaire family accused of creating a drug crisis killing thousands in the U.S.

Dundee’s flagship attraction recieved a donation of £500,000 from the Sackler Trust, the philanthropic arm of the Sackler family, before it opened in 2018.

The contribution had been recognised by a plaque hung in the museum’s entrance hall alongside the names of other notable financial donors.

However the V&A Dundee had been been under pressure to sever ties with the family due to their role in the opioid crisis ravaging the states.

Sackler family central to Netflix series

The Sacklers’ role in the epidemic has now been documented in a new Netflix series starring Matthew Broderick – famed for his leading role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Painkiller, which was released on the streaming site earlier this month, centres on a  Purdue Pharma and its former president Richard Sackler, player by Broderick.

The V&A in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The V&A Dundee has now confirmed the sign recognising their financial contribution was taken down this month – meaning all trace of the Sackler family has been erased from the museum.

A spokesperson for V&A Dundee said: “There is no Sackler related signage in V&A Dundee.

“Signage was removed from the Oak Room in the Scottish Design Galleries in September 2022 and elsewhere in August 2023.”

More than 760,000 people in the U.S have died since 1999 from a drug overdose, with statistics showing nearly 75% of drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.

The origins of the problem has largely been blamed on the powerful painkiller OxyContin, which was created by the Sackler’s company Perdue Pharma.

The crisis has bene depicted in other TV series including Hulu’s Dopesick (2021). Image: Hulu.

OxyContin, which was introduced in the 1990s, was aggressively marketed as a non-addictive painkiller.

However the company has has since pleaded guilty to charges relating to its opioid marketing and in May, the Sackler family agreed to pay a $6 billion settlement after facing thousands of lawsuits.

