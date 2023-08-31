Pictures as rare super blue moon spotted across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures as rare super blue moon spotted across Tayside and Fife

The lunar phenomenon is not due to appear for another 15 years.

The rare Super Blue Moon over Glenrothes as the lunar phenomenon comes to Tayside and Fife
The rare super blue moon lit up the sky on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

People across Tayside and Fife have been treated to spectacular views of the super blue moon.

The lunar spectacle lit up skies on Wednesday night.

Despite its name, it did not mean the moon turned blue – a blue moon is when moons happen in the same calendar month.

But the occasion was made rarer because it was also a super moon – meaning the moon was closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger.

According to Nasa, the moon will appear full for three days, meaning there may be another chance to see it on Thursday.

The last super blue moon was in 2009 – and another is not expected until 2037.

Locals took to social media to share their pictures of the super blue moon across Tayside and Fife.

The super blue moon in fife
The lunar phenomenon pictured from Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pictures of the super blue moon
The super blue moon above Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The super blue moon over dundee
Paul Vinova took this amazing shot of the moon behind Dundee Law. Image: Paul Vinova
Blue moon
The super moon pictured in the East Neuk of Fife during a Wild Skins wild swimming session. Image: Megan Murray
The super blue moon
The moon reflecting off the water off Cellardyke. Image: Megan Murray
Blue moon in Tayside and Fife
Swimming group Wild Skins enjoyed the lunar sight. Image: Megan Murray
Super blue moon over Tayside and Fife
The lunar phenomenon pictured in the skies above Angus Image: John Orr
super blue moon pictures
Despite its colour, Wednesday’s moon was a blue moon. Image: John Orr
Image of the super Blue moon
The super blue moon above Elie lighthouse. Image: John Pow
Super blue moon
The moon appeared orange to Kirriemuir resident Amanda Clarke. Image: Amanda Clarke
Super blue moon pictures in Tayside and Fife
The spectacular moon in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Amanda Clarke

Conversation