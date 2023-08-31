Dundee Pictures as rare super blue moon spotted across Tayside and Fife The lunar phenomenon is not due to appear for another 15 years. The rare super blue moon lit up the sky on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson August 31 2023, 11.55am Share Pictures as rare super blue moon spotted across Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4685446/super-blue-moon-dundee-fife-angus/ Copy Link 0 comment People across Tayside and Fife have been treated to spectacular views of the super blue moon. The lunar spectacle lit up skies on Wednesday night. Despite its name, it did not mean the moon turned blue – a blue moon is when moons happen in the same calendar month. But the occasion was made rarer because it was also a super moon – meaning the moon was closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger. According to Nasa, the moon will appear full for three days, meaning there may be another chance to see it on Thursday. The last super blue moon was in 2009 – and another is not expected until 2037. Locals took to social media to share their pictures of the super blue moon across Tayside and Fife. The lunar phenomenon pictured from Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The super blue moon above Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Paul Vinova took this amazing shot of the moon behind Dundee Law. Image: Paul Vinova The super moon pictured in the East Neuk of Fife during a Wild Skins wild swimming session. Image: Megan Murray The moon reflecting off the water off Cellardyke. Image: Megan Murray Swimming group Wild Skins enjoyed the lunar sight. Image: Megan Murray The lunar phenomenon pictured in the skies above Angus Image: John Orr Despite its colour, Wednesday’s moon was a blue moon. Image: John Orr The super blue moon above Elie lighthouse. Image: John Pow The moon appeared orange to Kirriemuir resident Amanda Clarke. Image: Amanda Clarke The spectacular moon in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Amanda Clarke
