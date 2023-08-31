Pictures as rare super blue moon spotted across Tayside and Fife

People across Tayside and Fife have been treated to spectacular views of the super blue moon.

The lunar spectacle lit up skies on Wednesday night.

Despite its name, it did not mean the moon turned blue – a blue moon is when moons happen in the same calendar month.

But the occasion was made rarer because it was also a super moon – meaning the moon was closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger.

According to Nasa, the moon will appear full for three days, meaning there may be another chance to see it on Thursday.

The last super blue moon was in 2009 – and another is not expected until 2037.

Locals took to social media to share their pictures of the super blue moon across Tayside and Fife.