Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn

Residents of Tayside and Fife may need to dig the sunscreen back out – as the region is set for a prolonged spell of warm weather.

Despite the official start of meteorological autumn, people living across Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife could see temperatures as high as 23°C in the coming days.

The warm spell is set to last well into next week – and potentially beyond.

It comes after a relatively wet July and August following June’s heatwave.

Locals have already taken advantage of the sunny weather by basking in the rays at Dundee Waterfront.

Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife weather forecast for the week ahead

The Met Office says temperatures will soar in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife on Saturday with highs of 21°C and largely sunny conditions for the region.

While there is likely to be a bit more cloud on Sunday, the mercury will once again climb towards 20°C for most.

Conditions will remain bright with some sunshine at the start of next week with another fine day expected on Monday.

Parts of Perthshire and Fife are expected to see the best of the weather later in the week with highs of 22°C predicted in the likes of Pitlochry and Dunfermline from Tuesday onwards.

It could reach 23°C in parts of south-west Fife by Thursday.

Coastal areas will be slightly cooler but are still expected to remain dry and mainly sunny.

The Met Office’s longer-term forecast suggests above-average temperatures will continue until mid-September.

Is the warm weather an Indian summer?

Many may refer to warm and sunny weather in September as an Indian summer – particularly as it looks to be an improvement on July and August.

But experts say an Indian summer mainly applies to a period of unseasonably warm and calm weather in October and November.

However, they also say warm spells in autumn are not uncommon.

The record high in the UK in October is 29.9°C, recorded in Kent in 2011.