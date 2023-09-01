Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn

Residents of Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife may need to dig the sunscreen back out.

By Chloe Burrell
Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront splash pad
Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the Dundee Waterfront splash pad in the sun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Residents of Tayside and Fife may need to dig the sunscreen back out – as the region is set for a prolonged spell of warm weather.

Despite the official start of meteorological autumn, people living across Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife could see temperatures as high as 23°C in the coming days.

The warm spell is set to last well into next week – and potentially beyond.

It comes after a relatively wet July and August following June’s heatwave.

Locals have already taken advantage of the sunny weather by basking in the rays at Dundee Waterfront.

Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife weather forecast for the week ahead

The Met Office says temperatures will soar in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife on Saturday with highs of 21°C and largely sunny conditions for the region.

While there is likely to be a bit more cloud on Sunday, the mercury will once again climb towards 20°C for most.

Conditions will remain bright with some sunshine at the start of next week with another fine day expected on Monday.

Eion McGlaughlin with son with Finn, 2, from Craigowl enjoy the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront
Eion McGlaughlin with son with Finn, 2, from Craigowl at Dundee’s urban beach on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A runner at Dundee Waterfront in the warm weather
People enjoying the sunshine – and some exercise – at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Parts of Perthshire and Fife are expected to see the best of the weather later in the week with highs of 22°C predicted in the likes of Pitlochry and Dunfermline from Tuesday onwards.

It could reach 23°C in parts of south-west Fife by Thursday.

Coastal areas will be slightly cooler but are still expected to remain dry and mainly sunny.

The Met Office’s longer-term forecast suggests above-average temperatures will continue until mid-September.

Is the warm weather an Indian summer?

Many may refer to warm and sunny weather in September as an Indian summer – particularly as it looks to be an improvement on July and August.

But experts say an Indian summer mainly applies to a period of unseasonably warm and calm weather in October and November.

However, they also say warm spells in autumn are not uncommon.

The record high in the UK in October is 29.9°C, recorded in Kent in 2011.

