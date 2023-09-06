Sickness absences costing Tayside Contracts more than £1m a year as rate reaches five-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sickness absences costing Tayside Contracts more than £1m a year as rate reaches five-year high

The organisation employs around 2,500 people.

By Laura Devlin
Tayside Contracts logo buried in salt/grit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Sickness absences within Tayside Contracts is costing the organisation more than £1m a year – as a new report reveals days lost due to ill health has reached a five-year high.

A report complied by managing director Keith McNamara has revealed the direct cost of sickness absence to the organisation in 2022/23 was £1,152,302.

This is an increase of £49,991 when compared to the previous financial year.

Almost half of all sickness absences were stress-related.

Tayside Contracts is a local authority contracting organisation providing catering, cleaning, roads maintenance, vehicle maintenance and winter maintenance.

It is the commercial trading arm of the Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross councils and employs around 2,500 people.

Organisation failing to achieve a key target

The report, which went before Tayside Contract’s joint committee last week, detailed that in the period between April 2022 and March 2023, the percentage of working days lost due to sickness was 6.4%.

This, Mr McNamara writes, results in the the organisation failing to achieve a key target in their business plan.

Keith McNamara. Image: Dundee City Council .

It’s also an increase of 0.5% compared to 2021/2022 – when it was 5.9% – and the highest since 2019/20 when 6.2% of organisational days were lost.

The main reasons for staff absences last year was stress; with stress, work-related stress and depression now accounting for 43% of the total days lost through sickness absence.

The report also shows that less than a fifth of Tayside Contract’s total workforce achieved full attendance in the 2022/23 financial year – a reduction on the previous 12-month period.

Strategies in place to combat absences

To address the sickness related absences, Mr McNamara said Tayside Contracts have implemented various strategies to improve employee wellbeing.

He wrote: “Several initiatives have been identified as part of Tayside Contracts wellbeing strategy and action plan which aims to promote and encourage good physical and mental health as well as providing support mechanisms to help deal with physical and mental health problems.

“Managers within Tayside Contracts continue to utilise the work-related stress policy
and associated risk assessment and action plan templates to identify, address and ideally prevent stress-related absences.”

Conversation