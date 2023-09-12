List of bars in Tayside and Fife who may introduce peak-time pricing

Some pubs in Tayside and Fife could begin charging drinkers more at peak times.

Stonegate, which owns six pubs in the regions, is introducing the prices in some bars due to rising costs.

It says it will charge about 20p more per pint during peak hours due to cost increases.

The group, which is the UK’s largest pub chain, said it will introduce “dynamic pricing” at 800 of its 4,000 UK bars during evenings and weekends.

Find out if your local is owned by Stonegate Group.

Dundee

Nether Inn, Perth Road

Perth Road The Braes, Perth Road.

Fife

The Exchequer, High Street, Kirkcaldy

High Street, Kirkcaldy East Port Bar, East Port, Dunfermline

East Port, Dunfermline The Rule, South Street, St Anfrews.

Perth

Sandeman, Kinoull Street.

It is not currently known if any of the local pubs will introduce the pricing system.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “Stonegate Group, like all retail businesses, regularly review pricing to manage costs but also to ensure we offer great value for money to our guests.

“Across the managed business our dynamic pricing encompasses the ability to offer guests a range of promotions including happy hours, 2-for-1 cocktails, and discounts on food and drink products at different times on different days throughout the week.

“This flexibility may mean that on occasions pricing may marginally increase in selective pubs and bars due to the increased cost demands on the business with additional staffing or licensing requirements such as additional door team members.”

Customers will be alerted of any price changes through notices in the affected pubs.