Home News Dundee

Glass and large screw found in play areas during Dundee nursery inspection

Officials had 'significant concerns' during a visit to Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield.

By Kieran Webster
Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield, Dundee, where the inspection took place
Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.

A piece of broken glass and a large screw were found in play areas at a Dundee nursery.

The Care Inspectorate visited Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield in July.

A report into the inspection – which has just been published – showed officials had “significant concerns” regarding children’s safety at the nursery.

A large screw was found sticking out of a wooden pallet that children were climbing on.

Broken glass was also found in one of the playrooms for the nursery’s older children.

Latch on gate to car park accessible to nursery children

Meanwhile a latch on a gate, which leads to a car park, was accessible to children and had the potential to put them at risk.

The Care Inspectorate says that following the discoveries, the nursery’s manager removed the screw and requested other parts to be checked.

Evidence was also provided showing the latch has now been improved.

The report added that staff demonstrated a lack of understanding of allergies and management of medication – with some unaware of where emergency items was kept.

However, the Care Inspectorate found positives about the service, with staff described as “kind and caring” and given a “good” rating.

Children were also found to be happy and enjoying their time at the nursery and received warm interactions.

Rugrats Nursery disputes accuracy of report

A spokesperson for Rugrats Private Day Nursery disputed the accuracy of the report and claimed it did not reflect the service it provides.

They added: “Our families are well supported, and children thrive whilst in our care.

“A care inspectorate inspection can be a very daunting experience for the most experienced of staff – even more so when the manager is not present.

“I am confident that the deputy manager and staff did their best to accommodate the officers, although know from experience how intimidating it can be.

“We continue to work alongside Dundee City Council education department to provide funding for children aged three to five and pride ourselves on this ongoing positive relationship and the positive feedback they provide to us when they carry out visits.

“An action plan has been submitted to the Care Inspectorate, all of which was actioned within days of the inspection.

“We hope that when we are next inspected the service grades reflect accurately the service we offer and the progress we are continuing to make.

“We pride ourselves on effectively providing nurturing care for our children and are committed to continuing this.”

