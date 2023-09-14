New images revealed for Dundee Transport Museum’s new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images revealed for Dundee Transport Museum’s new home

The artwork highlights the visuals of a new exhibition space at the Maryfield Tram Depot.

By Ben MacDonald
Maryfield Tram Depot
The layout of the exhibition space has been revealed. Image: Dundee Museum of Transport.

Images of the concept designs behind the new exhibition space at Dundee Museum of Transport have been revealed.

Trustees have released the visuals for the new planned permanent home for the museum – the Maryfield Tram Depot.

The designs, from designer Matt Langstaff, offer a glimpse into how the modern displays may look in their new home.

Using a combination of artefacts, interactive exhibitions, graphics and audio-visuals, a number of themes are being developed.

The new exhibitions will use the museum’s historic collection to its full potential to create a modern museum.

With a focus on the city, it will celebrate the lives and achievements of Dundonians from the past, present and future.

The building’s unique history as a tram and bus depot will be reflected in its fixtures and fittings.

The museum will focus on the past, present and future of the city. Image: Dundee Museum of Transport

The designs show how the city’s pioneers explored the world or helped others to do so by building exploration and research vessels.

The concepts show how the transport infrastructure in the city helped support the importing and exporting of goods.

Guests will also see how transport is integral to the daily lives of Dundee’s residents, telling their personal stories from the past and present through their daily commute.

Almost £1.5 million raised for depot transformation

Plans to convert the old depot into a museum were approved by council chiefs in April.

Initial work to deliver the first phase of renovation is well underway, with almost £1.5m raised.

The project still has some way to go to meet its £3.5m target, however.

There is an ongoing effort to raise funds and a planned crowdfunding campaign will launch in the autumn.

The existing museum will remain open from Friday to Monday (10am – 4.30pm) at Market Mews, Market Street until the end of October.

It will reopen in March with a refreshed exhibition.

