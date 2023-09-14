New images revealed for Dundee Transport Museum’s new home

Images of the concept designs behind the new exhibition space at Dundee Museum of Transport have been revealed.

Trustees have released the visuals for the new planned permanent home for the museum – the Maryfield Tram Depot.

The designs, from designer Matt Langstaff, offer a glimpse into how the modern displays may look in their new home.

Using a combination of artefacts, interactive exhibitions, graphics and audio-visuals, a number of themes are being developed.

The new exhibitions will use the museum’s historic collection to its full potential to create a modern museum.

With a focus on the city, it will celebrate the lives and achievements of Dundonians from the past, present and future.

The building’s unique history as a tram and bus depot will be reflected in its fixtures and fittings.

The designs show how the city’s pioneers explored the world or helped others to do so by building exploration and research vessels.

The concepts show how the transport infrastructure in the city helped support the importing and exporting of goods.

Guests will also see how transport is integral to the daily lives of Dundee’s residents, telling their personal stories from the past and present through their daily commute.

Almost £1.5 million raised for depot transformation

Plans to convert the old depot into a museum were approved by council chiefs in April.

Initial work to deliver the first phase of renovation is well underway, with almost £1.5m raised.

The project still has some way to go to meet its £3.5m target, however.

There is an ongoing effort to raise funds and a planned crowdfunding campaign will launch in the autumn.

The existing museum will remain open from Friday to Monday (10am – 4.30pm) at Market Mews, Market Street until the end of October.

It will reopen in March with a refreshed exhibition.