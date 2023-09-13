Drivers to face weeks of roadworks on A90 roundabout in Dundee

Drivers are set to face a series of roadworks at a busy Dundee roundabout.

Works are taking place on a stretch of the A90 approach to Emmock Roundabout in the coming weeks.

The works will begin this Sunday and run until the beginning of October.

The project involves the resurfacing of a 1,000-metre stretch of the southbound carriageway between the Emmock flyover bus stop and Emmock Roundabout.

Emmock Roundabout project is weather-dependent

The works start this Sunday (September 17), running until Monday October 2.

The £450,000 scheme will be carried out using a night-time convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

This means traffic will be escorted through the works area at a slower speed.

Amey, who is carrying out the project on behalf of Transport Scotland, says it will benefit nearly 12,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

It also warns that the scheme is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

It comes as works on Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue get underway.

Drivers will face a series of road closures due to works, which will take place from Wednesday until the end of this month.

Check our weekly list of all the roadworks in the city to stay ahead and avoid all the congestion.