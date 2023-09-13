Drivers to face weeks of roadworks on A90 roundabout in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Drivers to face weeks of roadworks on A90 roundabout in Dundee

Works are taking place on a stretch of the approach to Emmock Roundabout.

By Poppy Watson
Emmock Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Emmock Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.

Drivers are set to face a series of roadworks at a busy Dundee roundabout.

Works are taking place on a stretch of the A90 approach to Emmock Roundabout in the coming weeks.

The works will begin this Sunday and run until the beginning of October.

The project involves the resurfacing of a 1,000-metre stretch of the southbound carriageway between the Emmock flyover bus stop and Emmock Roundabout.

Emmock Roundabout project is weather-dependent

The works start this Sunday (September 17), running until Monday October 2.

The £450,000 scheme will be carried out using a night-time convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

This means traffic will be escorted through the works area at a slower speed.

Amey, who is carrying out the project on behalf of Transport Scotland, says it will benefit nearly 12,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

It also warns that the scheme is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Works will take place north of the Emmock Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Amey International.

It comes as works on Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue get underway.

Drivers will face a series of road closures due to works, which will take place from Wednesday until the end of this month.

Check our weekly list of all the roadworks in the city to stay ahead and avoid all the congestion.

More from Dundee

Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield, Dundee, where the inspection took place
Glass and large screw found in play areas during Dundee nursery inspection
Dundee dad Jay Cannell with son James outside Anfield in Liverpool
Dundee teenager finds dad dead in bathroom as family left 'devastated'
Ford Kiernan, right, at a songwriting camp in Spain run by Kyle Falconer, far left.
Still Game star joins Kyle Falconer at £2k Spanish songwriting camp
A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 Tayside and Fife ScotRail routes set to have cheaper peak-time fares
Railway tracks can be seen below the dangerous Dundee bridge
Safety fears over huge hole in Dundee railway line footbridge
Number 1's Bar Dundee returns to Ward Road in the city centre
Number 1's bar returns to Dundee city centre after Sportsterz takeover
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
Cocaine
SNP drugs minister has 'close eye' on rising cocaine use in Dundee
5
The Courier, Picture shows; Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Multimillion-pound renovation plans lodged for former Debenhams store in Dundee
Outside The Nether Inn pub in Dundee.
List of bars in Tayside and Fife who may introduce peak-time pricing

Conversation