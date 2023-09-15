Nearly 50 homes approved for site of former Whitfield Primary School in Dundee

Nearly 50 new homes could be built on the site of a former Dundee primary school.

Planning applications have been approved by Dundee City Council for two developments on land once occupied by Whitfield Primary School.

The school shut in 2012 with pupils moving to the new Ballumbie Primary School along with youngsters from the old Newfields Primary.

Developer George Martin Builders is behind one of the applications, for 30 semi-detached three and four-bedroom homes on Whitfield Drive.

The other application, for 18 social homes including eight flats, was put forward by Angus Housing Association.

In its decision notice, Dundee City Council planning officials said the 30-home development was on land already identified for housing.

It added: “The development would contribute to the wider regeneration of the area.”

Addressing the bid for social housing, the council’s decision notice said: “The proposal would result in the high-quality development of an allocated housing site to meet specific local housing needs.”

The plans are the latest in the regeneration of the Whitfield area, with hundreds of new homes, new school campuses and other community facilities built in recent years.

