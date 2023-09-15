Nearly 50 homes approved for site of former Whitfield Primary School in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Nearly 50 homes approved for site of former Whitfield Primary School in Dundee

18 social homes could be built as part of the proposals.

By Andrew Robson
The site of the former primary school in Dundee where plans have been approved to build new homes
The site of the former primary school. Image: Google Street View

Nearly 50 new homes could be built on the site of a former Dundee primary school.

Planning applications have been approved by Dundee City Council for two developments on land once occupied by Whitfield Primary School.

The school shut in 2012 with pupils moving to the new Ballumbie Primary School along with youngsters from the old Newfields Primary.

Developer George Martin Builders is behind one of the applications, for 30 semi-detached three and four-bedroom homes on Whitfield Drive.

Drawings new homes set to be built on the old Whitfield Primary School site in Dundee
Drawings showing proposals for the semi-detached houses in Whitfield. Image: KDM Architects LLP

The other application, for 18 social homes including eight flats, was put forward by Angus Housing Association.

In its decision notice, Dundee City Council planning officials said the 30-home development was on land already identified for housing.

It added: “The development would contribute to the wider regeneration of the area.”

The old Whitfield Primary School building in Dundee
The old Whitfield Primary School building before its demolition. Image: DC Thomson

Addressing the bid for social housing, the council’s decision notice said: “The proposal would result in the high-quality development of an allocated housing site to meet specific local housing needs.”

The plans are the latest in the regeneration of the Whitfield area, with hundreds of new homes, new school campuses and other community facilities built in recent years.

Last year, The Courier looked back at the visit of King Charles III – then Prince Charles – to the Whitfield estate in 1989.

More from Dundee

Left to right: Paul Wallace from Keep Scotland Beautiful, Councillor Heather Anderson, staff from Starbucks and McDonald's, and Dundee City Council's Sally McConville, launching the Take It Back single-use cups scheme
Why Dundee McDonald's, Starbucks, Greggs, Costa and Caffe Nero outlets are teaming up on…
John Tavendale was the project manager of the V&A Dundee
Dundee Eden Project will 'anchor' the waterfront, says V&A project manager
3
Mary Quant V&A Exhibition.
Hit or miss? All 8 Dundee V&A exhibitions reviewed and rated
The 1991 emergency exercise looked extremely real at the city's docks. Image: DC Thomson.
Blue Iris: Dundee 'disaster' near Tay Rail Bridge echoed painful past
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Be Charlotte X Andrew Wasylyk for V&A fifth birthday Picture shows; Be Charlotte/Andrew Wasylyk. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee music icons in unlikely collaboration for V&A's fifth birthday
Dundee MSP Michael Marra
Letter reveals Dundee was destined to lose to Glasgow with millions of investment, MSP…
2
Firefighters on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Man, 40, charged in connection with Dundee car fire
Editor Craig Glenday, from Dundee, and the Guinness World Records 2024 boo
Dundee-born editor of Guinness World Records reveals favourite feats as new book released
cancer death
Angus family heartbroken at loss of 'beautiful mummy' and Dundee United fan, 42
Radio 1 Big Weekend audience
Revealed: What visitors really thought of Dundee during Radio 1's Big Weekend

Conversation