Main road in Dundee’s West End closed after crash

A main road in Dundee’s West End is closed after a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Police remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 16 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive, Dundee, near to the Botanic Garden.

“Officers remain at the scene as repair work is carried out and enquiries are ongoing.”

More follows