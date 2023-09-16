Dundee Main road in Dundee’s West End closed after crash Police are at the scene. By Stephen Eighteen September 16 2023, 4.53pm Share Main road in Dundee’s West End closed after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4731898/dundee-riverside-drive-crash/ Copy Link Riverside Drive, Dundee. Image: Google Street View. A main road in Dundee’s West End is closed after a one-vehicle crash. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. Police remain at the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 16 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive, Dundee, near to the Botanic Garden. “Officers remain at the scene as repair work is carried out and enquiries are ongoing.” More follows