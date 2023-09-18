Dundee University student posted dead body footage TWICE as incident timeline revealed

A Dundee University student who posted a clip of a human dissection on social media was told by universities bosses the act risked damaging the entire UK’s dissection programme.

Details of the expulsion letter to the unnamed student come weeks after the incident was revealed by an inspector report.

The letter to the student confirms the dissection was posted on Instagram until a friend complained it was offensive.

“The panel feel that you should have taken this as a warning and the fact you then reposted it shows a complete disregard for anatomical ethics and lack of insight,” the letter, dated August 15 2022, adds.

The decision was branded a “very serious offence” and breach of trust towards the donor, whose identity was not revealed.

New correspondence emerges

The University of Dundee said its licence was put at risk.

“There is considerable reputational damage to the University of Dundee and to the UK cadaver dissection programme,” the letter continues.

The student is then told the exclusion for university is permanent and covers its precinct and buildings.

Details were revealed in correspondence between government and HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, published under Freedom of Information (FOI) rules.

The student filmed the clip on a mobile phone then posted it on Instagram, with music playing in the background.

It was brought to the attention of a professor on June 22 last year.

The video was taken down after “very few” views but was uploaded again, meaning it was available online for close to a month.

‘Appropriate action taken’

It was first noted in a vague reference by Professor Gordon Findlater, the HM inspector for anatomy, in his annual report to government.

He wrote: “There was only one serious incident requiring my intervention. An investigation into the incident was carried out by me and the university in question and appropriate action taken.”

According to emails sent in July this year, officials were braced for the incident to become public.

Prof Findlater wrote to one government official: “I did wonder if the Dundee incident might stimulate some interest.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Public confidence in the body donor programme in Scotland is essential for the ongoing education and training of healthcare professionals and for research.

“All of Scotland’s anatomy schools have strict rules that those who have selflessly donated their bodies are treated with dignity and the utmost respect.

“The University of Dundee took appropriate action as soon as staff were made aware of the incident.”