Dundee University student posted dead body footage TWICE as incident timeline revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University student posted dead body footage TWICE as incident timeline revealed

Details of the expulsion letter to the student were released by the Scottish Government.

By Andy Philip
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Dundee University student who posted a clip of a human dissection on social media was told by universities bosses the act risked damaging the entire UK’s dissection programme.

Details of the expulsion letter to the unnamed student come weeks after the incident was revealed by an inspector report.

The letter to the student confirms the dissection was posted on Instagram until a friend complained it was offensive.

“The panel feel that you should have taken this as a warning and the fact you then reposted it shows a complete disregard for anatomical ethics and lack of insight,” the letter, dated August 15 2022, adds.

The decision was branded a “very serious offence” and breach of trust towards the donor, whose identity was not revealed.

New correspondence emerges

The University of Dundee said its licence was put at risk.

“There is considerable reputational damage to the University of Dundee and to the UK cadaver dissection programme,” the letter continues.

The student is then told the exclusion for university is permanent and covers its precinct and buildings.

Details were revealed in correspondence between government and HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, published under Freedom of Information (FOI) rules.

The student filmed the clip on a mobile phone then posted it on Instagram, with music playing in the background.

It was brought to the attention of a professor on June 22 last year.

The video was taken down after “very few” views but was uploaded again, meaning it was available online for close to a month.

‘Appropriate action taken’

It was first noted in a vague reference by Professor Gordon Findlater, the HM inspector for anatomy, in his annual report to government.

He wrote: “There was only one serious incident requiring my intervention. An investigation into the incident was carried out by me and the university in question and appropriate action taken.”

According to emails sent in July this year, officials were braced for the incident to become public.

Prof Findlater wrote to one government official: “I did wonder if the Dundee incident might stimulate some interest.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Public confidence in the body donor programme in Scotland is essential for the ongoing education and training of healthcare professionals and for research.

“All of Scotland’s anatomy schools have strict rules that those who have selflessly donated their bodies are treated with dignity and the utmost respect.

“The University of Dundee took appropriate action as soon as staff were made aware of the incident.”

More from Dundee

The barbecue destroyed the caravan in Kirkton. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson.
Firebug burned out Kirkton pensioner's caravan by lighting BBQ inside then falling asleep
Heather Hird with parents Gordon and Heidie.
Dundee United fan was joking and having fun just hours before she suddenly died,…
Dundee road with 20mph limit sign.
Map reveals 20mph plans across Dundee - is your area included?
13
King Charles III met Tayside and Fife families at Kinross Day Centre.
Dundee dad enjoys 'special' moment as disabled daughter, 7, meets King Charles in Kinross
Heather Hird with brother Sheldon Hird.
Dundee United tribute to Heather Hird after 'courageous' fan's death at 33
The Still Game painting was created by Rachel Jordan.
Still Game star publicly thanks couple for buying Dundee artist’s painting
Riverside Drive, Dundee.
Main road in Dundee's West End closed after crash
Architect Kengo Kuma outside V&A Dundee in September 2018
V&A Dundee 5th anniversary: Why does iconic building continue to fascinate?
2
Loraine Kidd with dogs including XL Bully Ziaan, and XL Bully Blu owned by Dundee woman Shan Shanks
Dundee XL Bully owners hit back at proposed ban of controversial dog
23
DCA's finances are in a precarious position. Image: Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA closure would be 'serious tragedy': Readers react to uncertain future for Dundee arts…
6

Conversation