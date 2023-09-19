Dundee shop closed again after latest break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee shop closed again after latest break-in

Greens of Dundee on Albert Street in Stobswell was targeted overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police outside Greens of Dundee on Albert Street in Stobswell after the latest break-in
Police outside Greens of Dundee on Albert Street in Stobswell. Image: James Simpson/DC THomson

A Dundee convenience store has been forced to shut after another break-in.

Thieves smashed their way into the store and made off with whisky.

The shop is closed while police investigate the incident.

Glass panel broken during latest Greens of Dundee break-in

It comes less than a month after bosses at Greens of Dundee warned they may shut the shop permanently due to ongoing issues with crime, which included another break-in.

Stuart Ballantine, senior manager with Greens, told The Courier on Tuesday: “Details are still coming in but the shop is closed this morning as a result.

“I understand a glass panel was broken and the thieves got in and stole a quantity of whisky.”

A post on Facebook said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the store will be closed this morning until further notice.

“We will update the page once we are able to open again. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

A glass panel smashed during a break-in at Greens of Dundee in Stobswell
A glass panel was smashed in the break-in. Image: James Simpson DC Thomson
Police tape outside Greens of Dundee on Albert Street in Stobswell after the latest break-in
Police tape outside the store on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Last month, Mr Ballantine said: “Our priority has to be staff safety and our staff definitely don’t feel safe working here.

“Staff have sustained cuts and bruises, requiring hospital treatment, after stopping people they believe may have stolen goods.

“Our staff have been punched and kicked and had bottles thrown at them – that is absolutely not acceptable.

“Greens have also invested a lot in this store but we are losing about £1,000-£2,000 worth of products a week – we cannot sustain that level of theft.”

Police Scotland has ben contacted for comment after the latest break-in.

Conversation