Dundee shop closed again after latest break-in

A Dundee convenience store has been forced to shut after another break-in.

Greens of Dundee on Albert Street in Stobswell was targeted overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Thieves smashed their way into the store and made off with whisky.

The shop is closed while police investigate the incident.

Glass panel broken during latest Greens of Dundee break-in

It comes less than a month after bosses at Greens of Dundee warned they may shut the shop permanently due to ongoing issues with crime, which included another break-in.

Stuart Ballantine, senior manager with Greens, told The Courier on Tuesday: “Details are still coming in but the shop is closed this morning as a result.

“I understand a glass panel was broken and the thieves got in and stole a quantity of whisky.”

A post on Facebook said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the store will be closed this morning until further notice.

“We will update the page once we are able to open again. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Last month, Mr Ballantine said: “Our priority has to be staff safety and our staff definitely don’t feel safe working here.

“Staff have sustained cuts and bruises, requiring hospital treatment, after stopping people they believe may have stolen goods.

“Our staff have been punched and kicked and had bottles thrown at them – that is absolutely not acceptable.

“Greens have also invested a lot in this store but we are losing about £1,000-£2,000 worth of products a week – we cannot sustain that level of theft.”

Police Scotland has ben contacted for comment after the latest break-in.