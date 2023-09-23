Dundee student with selective mutism speaks publicly for first time in 22 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee student with selective mutism speaks publicly for first time in 22 years

Jonathan Munro was deemed to be a selective mute before he took part in a D&A College programme.

By Lindsey Hamilton
student speaks after 22 years
Dundee student Jonathan Munro. Image: D&A College

A Dundee student has overcome his anxiety to become a confident public speaker for the first time in more than 20 years.

From childhood, Jonathan Munro was deemed to be a selective mute, where he was not able to speak in certain situations.

For years he only felt comfortable enough talking at home to his mum, Maxine.

Jonathan then went to Dundee and Angus (D&A) College after school but also struggled with socialising due to the pandemic and remote learning.

‘For the first time in 22 years, Jonathan spoke in an education context’

However, in 2022, backed by his mum, he signed up for the DFN Project SEARCH programme, a business-led transition to employment initiative for adults with a learning disability or autism.

A spokesperson for the college said: “For the first time in 22 years, in an education context, Jonathan spoke at the interview day.

“From this point on, he continued to speak and develop his verbal communication with the continued support and encouragement from his lecturer and job coach.

Dundee student speaks publicly
Jonathan is “unrecognisable” now, according to his mum. Image: D&A College

“His mental health has hugely benefited from the engagement and structure, and he has gained a sense of purpose and meaning in the community.”

Jonathan has made so much progress that he spoke in front of more than 100 people at his graduation from the programme in May.

Mum Maxine says the course has been transformative.

Mum says son ‘unrecognisable’ after D&A College programme

She said: “Since being in DFN Project SEARCH, Jonathan has found his voice and is using it a lot.

“The transformation in Jonathan is unrecognisable. There is no doubt in my mind this supportive environment allowed him to thrive.”

Leanne Macdonald, lecturer in supported education at D&A College, said: “We are all so incredibly proud of Jonathan – his development is life-changing.”

Jonathan has been nominated for the NHS Star Award for Young Achiever in recognition for his outstanding personal development and growth due to the DFN Project SEARCH programme.

He also received two awards in the D&A College prizegiving even – the Armistead Prize for Personal Achievement and Ede and Ravenscroft Prize for Outstanding Achievement.

