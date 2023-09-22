Fans in sleeping bags wait nearly 12 hours to see Anne-Marie gig in Dundee

Two fans in sleeping bags are spending nearly 12 hours camped outside a Dundee venue to see popstar Anne-Marie.

Lauryn Christie, 25, from St Andrews, and Elspeth Baldwin, 30, from Derby, arrived at Fat Sam’s at 6.30am on Friday to reserve their place at the front of the queue.

The star is not due to perform her first of two intimate gigs at the South Ward Road venue until 6pm.

Anne-Marie is in town to promote her new album Unhealthy.

Fan travels from Derby to see Anne-Marie in Dundee

Lauryn told The Courier: “We saw her perform in Glasgow on Monday and she spoke about how she was performing here on Friday, so we decided to come up to see her.

“We’re part of a fan group. We’ve been here since 6.30am.

“I’m from St Andrews so it wasn’t so bad for me. Elspeth is from Derby, however, and has travelled up from there.”

Anne-Marie announced plans for her gig in August.

She quickly added a second show on the same night after tickets for the first gig sold out in just four minutes.

Entry to both performances was sold as part of an album bundle from Dundee-based Assai Records.

Lauryn added: “The new album is great. The songs are relatable and she has this special relationship with her fans.”

The Fat Sam’s shows are Anne-Marie’s second visit to Dundee this year.

She performed on the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May.

Following Anne-Marie’s performances on Friday, Tyler Young – son of Dr Dre – is DJs next door at Aura Nightclub.