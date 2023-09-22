Fans in sleeping bags wait nearly 12 hours to see Anne-Marie gig in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Fans in sleeping bags wait nearly 12 hours to see Anne-Marie gig in Dundee

One fan has travelled from Derby to see the star at Fat Sam's.

By Ben MacDonald
Fans Lauryn Christie and Elspeth Baldwin camped outside Fat Sam's on Friday to see Anne-Marie
Lauryn Christie and Elspeth Baldwin camped outside Fat Sam's on Friday to see Anne-Marie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Two fans in sleeping bags are spending nearly 12 hours camped outside a Dundee venue to see popstar Anne-Marie.

Lauryn Christie, 25, from St Andrews, and Elspeth Baldwin, 30, from Derby, arrived at Fat Sam’s at 6.30am on Friday to reserve their place at the front of the queue.

The star is not due to perform her first of two intimate gigs at the South Ward Road venue until 6pm.

Anne-Marie is in town to promote her new album Unhealthy.

Fan travels from Derby to see Anne-Marie in Dundee

Lauryn told The Courier: “We saw her perform in Glasgow on Monday and she spoke about how she was performing here on Friday, so we decided to come up to see her.

“We’re part of a fan group. We’ve been here since 6.30am.

“I’m from St Andrews so it wasn’t so bad for me. Elspeth is from Derby, however, and has travelled up from there.”

Singer Anne-Marie on stage
Anne-Marie is performing two shows. Image: Shutterstock

Anne-Marie announced plans for her gig in August.

She quickly added a second show on the same night after tickets for the first gig sold out in just four minutes.

Entry to both performances was sold as part of an album bundle from Dundee-based Assai Records.

Lauryn added: “The new album is great. The songs are relatable and she has this special relationship with her fans.”

Anne-Marie performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Anne-Marie took to the main stage at Big Weekend in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Fat Sam’s shows are Anne-Marie’s second visit to Dundee this year.

She performed on the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May.

Following Anne-Marie’s performances on Friday, Tyler Young – son of Dr Dre – is DJs next door at Aura Nightclub.

  • Keep an eye out for our picture gallery from Anne-Marie’s Dundee show on Friday night

More from Dundee

Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0036941 The soon to be Beano sign on the Law work took longer than expected resulting in Dundee being Bean town for the night
Dundee City Council insists visitor numbers are up - despite report including refugees as…
Ward Road, Dundee, where the serious assault took place
Hunt for two teenage suspects after serious assault in Dundee city centre
Jack Mannion had a career in construction before becoming a lollipop man.
Pupils say farewell to cherished Dundee lollipop man Jack Mannion
A dead seabird at Broughty Ferry
Mystery as dead seabirds wash up in Broughty Ferry
2
Francis Dodson presented various documents to support his request.
International security expert from Fife begs sheriff for absolute discharge after domestic abuse conviction
Walter 'Wattie' Milne. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee businessman's single punch broke victim's jaw in Broughty Ferry pub
Courier/Tele News, Lindsey Hamilton, Paul Malik, Jake Keith story. CR0003660 VandA Media preview of V&A Dundee with first access to the galleries for the worlds media. Pic shows; general views of exterior of V&A Dundee ahead of opening on Saturday. Wednesday, 12th September, 2018. CR0003660 vanda
VisitScotland pulls out of Dundee as information centre at V&A axed
4
What the boundary of the Dundee Low Emission Zone could look like at Trades Lane.
5 things Dundee can learn from Glasgow's LEZ
18

Conversation