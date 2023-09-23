Popstar Anne-Marie laughs at ‘best thing ever’ after tour bus hit with Dundee parking ticket

Popstar Anne-Marie has laughed at the ‘best thing ever’ after her tour bus was hit with a parking ticket in Dundee.

The popular singer played two shows at Fat Sam’s on Friday night when her tour bus appeared to get a parking ticket.

Chelsea Young was walking past when she noticed a yellow parking ticket attached to the windscreen of the bus.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday evening, Chelsea said: “If this is Anne-Marie’s tour bus then it’s a bold move from Dundee Council to give it a parking ticket.”

She tagged Anne-Marie in the post who later responded to the photo.

The popstar said: “This is the best thing ever hahahahaha.”

The bus in the photo is operated by CSUK – a company specialising in entertainment touring.

The Ciao Adios singer was fresh from her appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in May, playing two intimate gigs at the iconic venue.

The shows marked the launch of her new album, Unhealthy – and sold out in minutes.

The 32-year-old treated fans to songs from her third release including Psycho and the Shania Twain-featured title track.

Two fans spent nearly 12 hours camped outside the venue to reserve their place at the front of the queue ahead of Friday’s gig.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.