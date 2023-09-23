Popstar Anne-Marie laughs at ‘best thing ever’ after tour bus hit with Dundee parking ticket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popstar Anne-Marie laughs at ‘best thing ever’ after tour bus hit with Dundee parking ticket

The singer was performing at Fat Sam's on Friday.

By Andrew Robson
Anne-Marie laughs as tour bus is hit with parking ticket in Dundee
The popstar was performing two gigs at Fat Sam's on Friday. Image: Chelsea Young/Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Popstar Anne-Marie has laughed at the ‘best thing ever’ after her tour bus was hit with a parking ticket in Dundee.

The popular singer played two shows at Fat Sam’s on Friday night when her tour bus appeared to get a parking ticket.

Chelsea Young was walking past when she noticed a yellow parking ticket attached to the windscreen of the bus.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday evening, Chelsea said: “If this is Anne-Marie’s tour bus then it’s a bold move from Dundee Council to give it a parking ticket.”

Anne-Marie's tour bus parked up in Dundee with a ticket
Anne-Marie’s tour bus parked up in Dundee. Image: Chelsea Young/X

She tagged Anne-Marie in the post who later responded to the photo.

The popstar said: “This is the best thing ever hahahahaha.”

The bus in the photo is operated by CSUK – a company specialising in entertainment touring.

Anne-Marie played two Dundee shows on Friday
The singer’s shows marked the launch of her new album. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Ciao Adios singer was fresh from her appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in May, playing two intimate gigs at the iconic venue.

The shows marked the launch of her new album, Unhealthy – and sold out in minutes.

The 32-year-old treated fans to songs from her third release including Psycho and the Shania Twain-featured title track.

Pictures of Anne-Marie Fat Sam's
Fans enjoyed the first of Anne-Marie’s two performances on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Two fans spent nearly 12 hours camped outside the venue to reserve their place at the front of the queue ahead of Friday’s gig.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

