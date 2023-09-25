Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded “discrimination”

The decision to close Dundee schools to children with additional support needs during the three-day strike has been branded ‘disgraceful’ by a city MSP.

Dundee City Council had already come under fire for delaying an announcement on school closures until Monday afternoon – just hours before the walk out is due to start.

Parents have lashed out at the local authority over the late information, which they say did not provide enough detail on arrangements during strikes happening over the next three days.

But the authority has also been criticised for opening or partially opening some schools to mainstream pupils only – forcing children requiring additional support to stay away.

Labour MSP Michael Marra said the move was “a clear breach of rights”.

He said: “Telling a vulnerable young person that they are being shut out of school specifically because they have a disability is absolutely disgraceful.

“This is a clear breach of rights and is patently discriminatory.

“I am astonished that Dundee City Council have taken this step. I was contacted by parents on Monday evening whose children are distraught.

“They are being set apart from their friends and classmates because they have additional support needs.

A ‘chaotic’ handling of the situation

“Local authorities are obviously in a very difficult position but this step does not seem to have been taken by Dundee’s neighbouring authorities.

“The handling of the situation locally has been chaotic with the message to some parents changing by the hour late on Monday.

“Household arrangements are up in the air with parents scrambling to change plans at the last possible minute.”

Pupils left victimised after council’s decision

One mum of a P7 pupil in the city who was told she could not go to class revealed her daughter had been left “inconsolable”.

“She was extremely upset and feels like she is being victimised,” she said.

“She was inconsolable because she loves school and can’t understand why she can’t go to class with all of her friends.

“I can’t understand why they’ve done it this way.”

Of the 33 primary schools in Dundee, nine will be open from Tuesday to Thursday, with seven set to close.

The remaining 17 will open partially.

Seven of the eight secondary schools will open for all mainstream pupils, with St Paul’s Academy opening for S4-S6 mainstream pupils only.

A full list of which schools in Dundee will be affected by the strikes over the next three days was finally released late on Monday afternoon.

Parents were left furious at how late the announcement was made.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.