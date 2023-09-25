Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded “discrimination”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded “discrimination”

Labour MSP Michael Marra received complaints from parents about the council response to strike action

By Ben MacDonald
Michael Marra MSP
Michael Marra.

The decision to close Dundee schools to children with additional support needs during the three-day strike has been branded ‘disgraceful’ by a city MSP.

Dundee City Council had already come under fire for delaying an announcement on school closures until Monday afternoon – just hours before the walk out is due to start.

Parents have lashed out at the local authority over the late information, which they say did not provide enough detail on arrangements during strikes happening over the next three days.

But the authority has also been criticised for opening or partially opening some schools to mainstream pupils only – forcing children requiring additional support to stay away.

Labour MSP Michael Marra said the move was “a clear breach of rights”.

He said: “Telling a vulnerable young person that they are being shut out of school specifically because they have a disability is absolutely disgraceful.

“This is a clear breach of rights and is patently discriminatory.

“I am astonished that Dundee City Council have taken this step. I was contacted by parents on Monday evening whose children are distraught.

“They are being set apart from their friends and classmates because they have additional support needs.

A ‘chaotic’ handling of the situation

“Local authorities are obviously in a very difficult position but this step does not seem to have been taken by Dundee’s neighbouring authorities.

“The handling of the situation locally has been chaotic with the message to some parents changing by the hour late on Monday.

“Household arrangements are up in the air with parents scrambling to change plans at the last possible minute.”

Pupils left victimised after council’s decision

One mum of a P7 pupil in the city who was told she could not go to class revealed her daughter had been left “inconsolable”.

“She was extremely upset and feels like she is being victimised,” she said.

“She was inconsolable because she loves school and can’t understand why she can’t go to class with all of her friends.

“I can’t understand why they’ve done it this way.”

Of the 33 primary schools in Dundee, nine will be open from Tuesday to Thursday, with seven set to close.

The remaining 17 will open partially.

Seven of the eight secondary schools will open for all mainstream pupils, with St Paul’s Academy opening for S4-S6 mainstream pupils only.

A full list of which schools in Dundee will be affected by the strikes over the next three days was finally released late on Monday afternoon.

Parents were left furious at how late the announcement was made.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

