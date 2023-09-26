Broughty Ferry active travel project gets £1 million funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry active travel project gets £1 million funding boost

The redevelopment of the coastal path between the Ferry and Monifieth was originally due to cost £9million - but has since doubled to £18 million.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel Project given additional funds. Image: Dundee City Council
The Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel Project given additional funds. Image: Dundee City Council

The Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel project will receive more than a million pounds in new funding after bid was approved by councillors.

The £1.25 million boost will be funded by the Scottish Government through the Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

The redevelopment of the coastal path between the Ferry and Monifieth was originally due to cost £9million – but has since doubled to £18 million.

Increased costs in the construction industry, with inflationary pressures across the UK driving up the price of materials, is being blamed for the rise.

Dundee councillors unanimously agreed the additional funds at a meeting of the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee on Monday night.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwrds, DC Thomson

SNP councillor Mark Flynn said: “I really welcome the continuation of the good work between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth active travel route.

“I think it’s a fantastic project for the city, I think it sells the city really well.

“What else can you say? I think it’s an ideal situation – a perfect project –  and thanks to everyone involved in it.”

How the route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth will look when finished. Image: Broughty Ferry Active Travel website

The project has so far been funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone scheme – which is administered by charity Sustrans.

It means the cost of the project has been met by the Scottish Government rather than the Dundee City Council budget.

What is happening to the coastal path?

The latest phase of the project will see a shared pedestrian and cycle path through Castle Green and a shared path and soft landscaping to join the Esplanade.

The project looks to promote a healthier lifestyle for locals and tourists by creating a safer environment for people to walk and cycle.

Improvements to the junction of Castle Lane and the Esplanade will also take place, along with the creation of a new entrance and exit to Windmill car park.

As well as this additional street lighting to illuminate the path would also be installed.

The project is due for completion in 2024. Image: Broughty Ferry Active Travel website

Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Convener Steven Rome also expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the benefits the project will have for the areas locals.

He said: “With projects like this investing infrastructure you really can’t overstate enough the benefits to people in terms of their mental health, in terms of their physical health – and I think we’ll see the benefit of that for years to come.

“It’s a project that’s got recognition far and wide for its scope and its beauty to be frank, it’s a really lovely walk to do and I’m sure local members will really appreciate that as well.”

More from Dundee

Police tackling parking problems at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry
Police 'to carry out repeated unannounced visits' over parking chaos at Dundee's biggest primary…
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows
Oktoberfest will come to Dundee at the Slessor Gardens for the first time.
Oktoberfest Dundee: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens event
Pictured is the Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Picture sent by SSSC 28/6/19
New 'justice hub' designed to minimise trauma to witnesses to open in Dundee next…
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home
Michael Marra MSP
Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded 'discrimination'
school strikes Dundee
School strikes: Chaos for Dundee parents as list of closures released at eleventh hour
4
Police and a bomb disposal unit on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee
Man arrested after bomb disposal unit remove 'unexploded pyrotechnics' from Dundee property
An XL Bully dog, similar to the one involved in the Dundee attack.
XL Bully dog put down after Dundee attack
2
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…

Conversation