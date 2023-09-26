Broughty Ferry active travel project gets £1 million funding boost

The Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel project will receive more than a million pounds in new funding after bid was approved by councillors.

The £1.25 million boost will be funded by the Scottish Government through the Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

The redevelopment of the coastal path between the Ferry and Monifieth was originally due to cost £9million – but has since doubled to £18 million.

Increased costs in the construction industry, with inflationary pressures across the UK driving up the price of materials, is being blamed for the rise.

Dundee councillors unanimously agreed the additional funds at a meeting of the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee on Monday night.

SNP councillor Mark Flynn said: “I really welcome the continuation of the good work between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth active travel route.

“I think it’s a fantastic project for the city, I think it sells the city really well.

“What else can you say? I think it’s an ideal situation – a perfect project – and thanks to everyone involved in it.”

The project has so far been funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone scheme – which is administered by charity Sustrans.

It means the cost of the project has been met by the Scottish Government rather than the Dundee City Council budget.

What is happening to the coastal path?

The latest phase of the project will see a shared pedestrian and cycle path through Castle Green and a shared path and soft landscaping to join the Esplanade.

The project looks to promote a healthier lifestyle for locals and tourists by creating a safer environment for people to walk and cycle.

Improvements to the junction of Castle Lane and the Esplanade will also take place, along with the creation of a new entrance and exit to Windmill car park.

As well as this additional street lighting to illuminate the path would also be installed.

Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Convener Steven Rome also expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the benefits the project will have for the areas locals.

He said: “With projects like this investing infrastructure you really can’t overstate enough the benefits to people in terms of their mental health, in terms of their physical health – and I think we’ll see the benefit of that for years to come.

“It’s a project that’s got recognition far and wide for its scope and its beauty to be frank, it’s a really lovely walk to do and I’m sure local members will really appreciate that as well.”