Home News Dundee

Police ‘to carry out repeated unannounced visits’ over parking chaos at Dundee’s biggest primary school

Drivers have been spotted flouting rules at Forthill Primary in Broughty Ferry.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police tackling parking problems at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry
Police tackling parking problems at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry. Image: Councillor Craig Duncan/Facebook

Police are to carry out “repeated unannounced visits” at Dundee’s biggest primary school after parents complained about parking chaos.

Issues include parents ignoring signs that ban cars from a street outside the school at pick-up and drop-off times.

There have also been complaints about a designated drop-off area being “dangerously busy” with cars parked for long periods of time on zig-zags.

Police with ‘highly visible presence’ over Forthill Primary parking issues

In response to the concerns, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan met with police and the head teacher at the school.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I attended a site visit arranged by the head teacher of Forthill Primary School, which saw the police and parking enforcement make a welcome and highly visible presence to ensure that poor driver behaviour on the part of a minority of drivers is tackled.

“Police Scotland did indicate it will be making repeated unannounced visits in future to further help tackle the problem as pupil safety is paramount.”

Traffic restrictions chaos outside Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry
Cars parking on zig-zag markings outside Forthill. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Duncan says police have also suggested using traffic cones on the zig-zag markings in a bid to ease parking problems.

He added: “I therefore asked (Dundee City Council) education officers to ensure there is a supply of traffic cones given to the school.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council previously said: “School streets need parents and non-residents to understand the rules and we continue to work with the school community to promote compliance.

The chaos of traffic outside Forthill Primary in Broughty Ferry
Drivers are also regularly parking on double yellow lines. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Our parking attendants continue to take enforcement action against vehicles parked on zig-zags and other parking restrictions, and liaise closely with Police Scotland on matters of enforcement.”

Inspector Chris Boath from Police Scotland, which is responsible for enforcing the driving ban on Fintry Place, said: “Drivers are reminded to park responsibly near schools, with consideration for the needs of the local community and other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

“These exclusion zones are for everyone’s safety, especially children.

“Officers regularly patrol near schools at peak times and will carry out enforcement where required.”

Conversation