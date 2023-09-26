First look inside Olympia after two year closure for multi-million pound repairs

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has given locals a first look inside the Olympia following its two year closure for multi-million pound repair work to be carried out.

The SNP politician visited the centre this week alongside members of Leisure & Culture Dundee, the organisation which runs the facility, to check on progress ahead of its reopening.

It’s hoped the public will be able to return to the Olympia within weeks of October 6, the date the centre is expected to be handed back to Leisure and Culture Dundee.

Following his visit on Monday, Mr Alexander offered locals a first glimpse of what to expect when the centre officially reopens.

Writing on social media, he said: “It’s fair to say that no-one is happy at the situation we’ve had to deal with, especially Dundonians who want to use the facility and particularly in the knowledge that some of these issues relate to when it opened more than a decade ago.

“Steelwork, painting, upgraded equipment as well as vital pieces of infrastructure such as the ventilation system, have all been replaced or upgraded.

“Much of the work will be invisible to the naked eye and it’ll be hard to appreciate the complex nature of works that has been undertaken – from the complete dismantling of every flume and staircases – to the replacement of equipment that operates underneath the feet of users.

“The important thing is that the works address every issues, historic or not and allow the city to get back to the Olympia.

“These complex works, while far from ideal, will ensure that Olympia is fit for purpose and able to provide quality facilities for a long time to come.”

Centre closed for two years

The Olympia first shut in October 2021 after problems with a light fitting were discovered.

More issues were subsequently found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

The shutdown came less than a decade after the centre opened at a cost of £33m.

And documents uncovered by The Courier revealed how the building was deteriorating just weeks after its completion – prompting the council’s chief executive at the time to raise concerns.

However, the council has so far rejected calls to carry out an independent inquiry.

When will the doors open again?

There has been no confirmation of when the Olympia will officially reopen but it’s been stressed by bosses repairs are “on track” to be finished by October.

Mr Alexander also highlighted the facility is looking for new staff and the testing of equipment is underway.

He added: “Work has been progressing steadily over recent months and it is clear that the team have been working flat out to deliver the significant works that were required.

“Scaffolding is down, testing of pools and equipment is underway and recruitment of new staff is progressing.

“I don’t have a date for reopening as that is a matter for Leisure & Culture Dundee. They will announce the opening date and the doors will open only once all tests and training have been completed (which shouldn’t take too long).”