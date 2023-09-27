Dundee Sports Dinner raises over £20,000 for local clubs as young sporting talent recognised

A young karate world champion was among the sporting talent recognised at the star-studded Dundee Sports Dinner which raised more than £20,000 for local clubs.

The annual event, which has been running for over 30 years, was held at the Invercarse Hotel.

It helps raise funds for local sports clubs and groups to provide kit, equipment, training facilities and transport.

Among the celebrity guests were Olympic gold medallist Eve Muirhead and former England rugby international David Trick, who were both keynote speakers at the dinner.

The event also recognises the achievements of local sporting talent, including the reigning WUKF Scottish, British, European and World karate champion Jude Jennings.

Jude, who is from Arbroath, is a member Dundee martial arts club Kanzen Karate and was presented with the junior sportsperson award for his achievements.

Derek Black, president of the Dundee Rugby Club, was also recognised at the dinner -receiving a lifetime achievement award for his long service to rugby and sport in the city.

Eve Muirhead was presented with the international sportsperson award at the event, recognising her achievements in curling across the world.

The Perth curler retired in August last year – just six months after scooping gold at the Beijing winter Olympic games.

Sandy McDonald, organising committee chair, praised the efforts of all those involved in making the dinner a success.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of the evening, raising a fantastic amount for local sports clubs.

“Our three key award winners have each shown an overwhelming passion and commitment to their individual sports.

“The dinner will be entering its 32nd year in 2024 and we would like to thank everyone who has contributed this year and over previous instalments.

“We look forward to another successful next year.”

Since the dinner launched in 1992, it has raised more than £400,000 for clubs and individuals across Dundee.

The funds raised from the 2023 dinner will be distributed to clubs in the city from January of next year.