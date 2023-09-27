Dundee Sports Dinner raises over £20,000 for local clubs as young sporting talent recognised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Sports Dinner raises over £20,000 for local clubs as young sporting talent recognised

The annual Dundee Sports Dinner, which has been running for over 30 years, was held at the Invercarse Hotel last week. 

By Laura Devlin
Jude Jennings, recipient of Junior Sports Person Awards. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Jude Jennings, recipient of Junior Sports Person Awards. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

A young karate world champion was among the sporting talent recognised at the star-studded Dundee Sports Dinner which raised more than £20,000 for local clubs.

The annual event, which has been running for over 30 years, was held at the Invercarse Hotel.

It helps raise funds for local sports clubs and groups to provide kit, equipment, training facilities and transport.

Among the celebrity guests were Olympic gold medallist Eve Muirhead and former England rugby international David Trick, who were both keynote speakers at the dinner.

David Trick, former rugby internationalist, at the dinner. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

The event also recognises the achievements of local sporting talent, including the reigning WUKF Scottish, British, European and World karate champion Jude Jennings.

Jude, who is from Arbroath, is a member Dundee martial arts club Kanzen Karate and was presented with the junior sportsperson award for his achievements.

Derek Black, president of the Dundee Rugby Club, was also recognised at the dinner -receiving a lifetime achievement award for his long service to rugby and sport in the city.

Dundee Rugby with Derek Black, recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

Eve Muirhead was presented with the international sportsperson award at the event, recognising her achievements in curling across the world.

The Perth curler retired in August last year – just six months after scooping gold at the Beijing winter Olympic games.

Eve Muirhead, receiving her award. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

Sandy McDonald, organising committee chair, praised the efforts of all those involved in making the dinner a success.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of the evening, raising a fantastic amount for local sports clubs.

Sandy McDonald. Invercarse Hotel . Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

“Our three key award winners have each shown an overwhelming passion and commitment to their individual sports.

“The dinner will be entering its 32nd year in 2024 and we would like to thank everyone who has contributed this year and over previous instalments.

“We look forward to another successful next year.”

People having fun on the night. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

Since the dinner launched in 1992, it has raised more than £400,000 for clubs and individuals across Dundee.

The funds raised from the 2023 dinner will be distributed to clubs in the city from January of next year.

