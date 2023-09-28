Comedian Tom Allen coming to Dundee as part of extended tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Tom Allen coming to Dundee as part of extended tour

The Apprentice: You're Fired host is heading to the Whitehall Theatre.

By Andrew Robson
Comedian Tom Allen and a general view of the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee
Comedian Tom Allen is heading for the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee. Image: Supplied

Comedian Tom Allen is coming to Dundee as part of his latest tour tour.

The host of The Apprentice spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired will bring his brand of sharp wit to the Whitehall Theatre on Friday June 7 2024.

Allen’s Dundee gig comes as part of UK tour tour Completely, which has been extended due to high demand.

The comic will share life updates with fans, get the audience’s opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

Promoter ‘delighted’ to announce Tom Allen Dundee show

Doug Taylor from event promoters Mint of Montrose said: “We’re completely delighted to be announcing a Dundee show for one of TV’s most popular comedy talents.

“Tom Allen has cemented himself as a household name with his regular TV appearances on The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Bake Off: An Extra Slice and many more.

“We’re sure his many fans will quickly snap up tickets for his Dundee show.”

Tom Allen in a promotional shot for The Apprentice: You're Fired
Allen presents The Apprentice: You’re Fired. Image: Jiksaw/Aemen Sukkar

Allen has also made regular appearances on TV shows like Live at the Apollo, A League of Their Own, Hypothetical, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown.

On Saturday, Allen was part of a panel of celebrity experts that helped Fife dad Colin Brown win £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

And in 2021, a vintage printing kit once used to produce copies of The Courier appeared on the Channel 4 show, Mend It For Money, narrated by the comedian.

Tickets for Allen’s Dundee gig are on sale from 10am on Thursday online and in person at the Whitehall Theatre box office.

