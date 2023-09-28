Comedian Tom Allen coming to Dundee as part of extended tour

Comedian Tom Allen is coming to Dundee as part of his latest tour tour.

The host of The Apprentice spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired will bring his brand of sharp wit to the Whitehall Theatre on Friday June 7 2024.

Allen’s Dundee gig comes as part of UK tour tour Completely, which has been extended due to high demand.

The comic will share life updates with fans, get the audience’s opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

Promoter ‘delighted’ to announce Tom Allen Dundee show

Doug Taylor from event promoters Mint of Montrose said: “We’re completely delighted to be announcing a Dundee show for one of TV’s most popular comedy talents.

“Tom Allen has cemented himself as a household name with his regular TV appearances on The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Bake Off: An Extra Slice and many more.

“We’re sure his many fans will quickly snap up tickets for his Dundee show.”

Allen has also made regular appearances on TV shows like Live at the Apollo, A League of Their Own, Hypothetical, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown.

On Saturday, Allen was part of a panel of celebrity experts that helped Fife dad Colin Brown win £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

And in 2021, a vintage printing kit once used to produce copies of The Courier appeared on the Channel 4 show, Mend It For Money, narrated by the comedian.

Tickets for Allen’s Dundee gig are on sale from 10am on Thursday online and in person at the Whitehall Theatre box office.