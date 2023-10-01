Teen charged after ‘firearms officers descend on Dundee car park’

A Dundee city centre car park was sealed off after an early morning disturbance.

Dozens of police were called to North Lindsay Street, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

A 17-year-old male has now been charged and given a recorded warning by police.

Revellers said dozens of officers – including firearms – were scrambled to the scene as police vans cordoned off the area.

‘Police were doing a lined walk of the car park’

One man – who did not wish to be named – said the car park on the street was sealed off for nearly an hour.

He said: “There was a number of police officers dispatched to the scene.

“The street was packed with police and revellers at local venues.

“Officers were doing a lined walk of the car park and items were recovered as part of the investigation.

“There was no police tape but the vans had been used to create a cordon.

“The car park opposite Dundee House was sealed off for 45-minutes.

“A firearms officer was present and officers with tasers were also at the scene.

“It appeared the arrest was made within the car park.”

Police Scotland confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30am on Saturday, September 30, 2023, a disturbance took place in North Lindsay Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.

“A 17-year-old male youth was charged in connection with this incident and he was given a recorded police warning.”